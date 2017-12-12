Christmas Trees For A Cause

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

What if your Christmas tree sprouted legs and delivered another fully decorated tree to a local family in need this year? Buy One, Give One (BOGO) Christmas Tree Company is going to do just that (well, maybe not the legs part). For every tree that is purchased from BOGO Christmas Tree Company, another fresh tree will be donated to a qualifying family in the greater Charleston area.

“We are trying to create a family tradition out of giving during the holiday season,” says co-founder of the mom-and-pop business, Katrina Limbach. “Picking out a Christmas tree has always been a staple of our family and what better way to teach our children important lessons than through these traditions”. For the past two seasons, BOGO has donated over 275 fresh cut Fraser Firs to families throughout the TriCounty area. This year, they will partner with Operation Fir, an East Cooper Community Outreach initiative, to deliver over a hundred real trees and new decorating kits on Dec. 16. After the first one hundred trees are purchased, BOGO will then donate a Christmas Ham, of equal value, for every tree purchased through ECCO’s holiday meal program. Beginning on Saturday, Nov. 18, BOGO is hosting their new retail Christmas Tree lot at 1735 N Highway 17, just south of Mount Pleasant Towne Center. They will have ample parking and an abundance of vintage themed Christmas spirit. As for the legs part? With this kind of magic, who knows what’s possible.