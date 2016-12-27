Christ Our King/Stella Maris Lego Robotics Team Wins Big

By Nathaniel Hoyt for Island Eye News

The Lego Robotics team from Christ Our King/Stella Maris school won the regional qualifier in December by a wide margin. The judges were very impressed with the project and said it was a clear contender, not just for state champions, but for the world championship in St. Louis.

Lego Robotics competition is divided into three categories that include:

1. The robot: you need to build a working Lego robot that performs a series of functions and duties on a tabletop field built specifically for the competition.

2. Core values: the team must show cooperation, sportsmanship, and be able to build interpersonal skills.

3. The Project: Lego designates the topic and we build a project around it. This year the topic is Animal Allies (how people and animals can work together for a common good). Our group chose Bees. We were inspired to explore this topics because of the recent destruction of bees in Dorchester County that occurred during the spraying for mosquitoes amidst the Zika virus scare.

Our team of 6th, 7th, and 8th graders built a portable device “Hive 5” designed to measure the temperature and weight of a hive that would send a text message warning if your hive fell outside the preset parameters. If your hive is light, it’s a signal that the bees are using their own honey and not producing anymore. When it is too cold the worker bees stop pollinating and huddle around the queen to keep her warm with body heat. The device is battery driven, and the battery is charged by a solar panel so it can be used in remote fields or locations without power.

We’ve applied for a patent, and if all goes well, these kids will be able to say they had their first patent at age 12. All proceeds from future sales of the Hive5 are currently designated to go to COK/SM school.

The Winning Project: The Hive 5

Beekeeping is a passion for amateurs who see the enormous value and rewards in caring for the leading pollinator in the food chain and enjoying the organic treasure that is HONEY. This hobby is not easy, and requires a great deal of attention to do the right thing.

A healthy and productive hive maintains a consistent internal temperature and predictable increase in hive weight from collection, nectar storage, and conversion to Honey.

The Hive 5 tracks these key metrics, temperature and weight, to inform the amateur beekeeper about their hive. This includes daily reporting and tolerance alerts based on values determined by the Beekeeper.

We improve the relationship between the beekeeper and the bees

Never open the hive again without an idea of how much honey is inside

Receive Alerts when your Hive is at or near capacity

Identify stalls or drops in honey production which may signal a problem in your hive

Immediately identify temperature variances that are life threatening to the hive

Watch for trouble signs that could identify problems, like mites or pests

Don’t worry about WIFI or power outlets, the Hive 5 is completely self-sufficient with its own cellular plan from T-Mobile and solar powered battery charger. The Internet Connected Beehive can operate for as little as $6 per month.

Key Details

• Incorporates feedback from numerous beekeepers and the local beekeeper’s association

• Working on a Provisional Patent

• Truly Creative and innovative product

• Nothing like this exists (as a product) for amateur beekeepers.

• This is a FULLY FUNCTIONAL prototype that goes beyond simple ideas or concepts

The overall goal of South Carolina FIRST LEGO League & and Robotics Education, Inc. is to stimulate students’ interest and capabilities in STEM fields, thereby increasing the pool of talented and skilled students who pursue careers in these areas.