Check Your Funny Bone

By Mimi Wood, Island Eye News Staff Writer

Clowns have gotten a bad rap lately. Google “clowns,” and the first thing that pops up is a video about Killer Clowns, followed by some fairly disturbing images, and a creepy article about “clown sightings.” Not exactly evoking the warm fuzzies.

Isle of Palms husband and wife, Bruce Chodosh and Ramona Tepper-Chodosh, are looking to change that image, one patient at a time. Dressed as their alteregos, Dr. Quakenbush and Dr. Honey Bunny, the Chodoshes volunteer a couple hours each week, visiting local hospitals on a rotating basis, under a non-profit organization known as Bumper T. Caring Clowns. Their mission, in line with what is stated on the organization’s website, is to make a “positive difference” in the lives of “patients, their families and caregivers.”

Donning “soft” make-up, armed with silly props, stickers, and magic tricks, Dr. Quackenbush and his ilk dispense smiles, hugs and listening ears. Arriving at a hospital, they check in with the charge nurse on any given floor, to ascertain what patients might need a bit of a lift. Tentative in their approach, the clowns are sensitive to a patient’s willingness to receive their visit.

“They come in quietly, and leave with a bang!” enthuses Laurie Ferguson, Voluntary Service Specialist with the VA Hospital.

“Our dress is an icebreaker; it lets the patient know we are not there to do a procedure,” explains Chodosh. “Except to check their funny bone,” zings Dr. Honey Bunny.

It’s gentle, corny jokes like this that put patients at ease. “Our function as caring clowns is not primarily to entertain, it’s to help a patient who is having a bad day turn it around,” continues Chodosh. “We are there to elicit a smile, give some attention, and listen.”

Founded in the late 1980’s in Philadelphia, Bumper T. Caring Clowns has grown to approximately 150 clowns, in seven states, serving 29 hospitals. Fifteen Charleston area clowns, under the direction of Robert Mason, better known as Dr. Geezer, serve the Roper St. Francis Hospitals, MUSC and MUSC Childrens, and the VA Hospital.

“We see as many adults as we do children,” explains Judy Volkman, who rounds as Dr. Silly Goose. And it’s not just the patients who benefit from the clown’s presence. The clowns “really boost morale..and are enjoyed by staff, patients and visitors alike,” states Ferguson.

Joan Perry, Director of Volunteers at Roper St. Francis, agrees that medicine is progressing towards more holistic, non-traditional methods of healing. Pet therapy, art and music therapy, and humor therapy are integrated into treatment plans more and more frequently. Perry recalled an instance when she witnessed a particularly stern doctor barreling down a hallway. Upon seeing a visiting therapy dog, the physician stopped dead in his tracks, dropped to his knees, and rubbed the dog’s belly. Perry speculates, “I have no doubt the next patient to see that doctor benefitted from the dog’s presence. It’s a ripple effect.”

“When the corners of your mouth are up, your blood pressure goes down,” notes Dr. Honey Bunny, who often teams with Dr. Silly Goose. “We play off each other,” she continues, “but we are really there to offer hugs, and to listen.”