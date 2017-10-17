Chasing Coral Comes To South Carolina

By Andy Sinwald for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms Recreation Center will be hosting a special evening to raise awareness for coral reefs and the changing planet on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. with a free screening of the film, Chasing Coral.

Chasing Coral, winner of the 2017 U.S. Documentary audience award at Sundance, chronicles the phenomenon of coral bleaching and follows a team of divers, scientists, and photographers on their journey to document and reveal these events to the world.

“We are excited to screen Chasing Coral at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center to engage a coastal community with the issues happening in their backyard,” says Savannah Miller, Chasing Coral’s Campaign Manager.

With marine life under threat from warming ocean temperatures and recent weather events leaving behind heavy storm erosion and damage, the Isle of Palms screening will provide an opportunity for the community to engage and discuss how to accelerate solutions and preserve threatened environments surrounding the town.

“The problems highlighted in the film may be hidden below the waves, but the solutions for preventing further warming of our ocean lie right here on the Isle of Palms,” Miller comments.

“Through the screening, we hope to raise awareness about the variety of ways island residents can advance clean energy within their communities to help save the corals.”

The screening is free and open to the public. Following the film, there will be a panel discussion with the filmmaker and Chasing Coral’s Impact Team. For more information visit iop.net/recreation.