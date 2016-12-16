By Sarah Kirk for Island Eye News

On Monday, Nov. 14 the Charleston Library Society and the League of Women Voters hosted a talk entitled “Charleston Takes on Sea Level Rise” to discuss strategies, projects, funding and progress around the city’s response to the imminent and growing threat of sea level rise. The panel included coastal climate experts from the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium as well as representatives from the City of Charleston.

Elizabeth Fly is a Coastal Climate Extension Specialist with the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium. She gave an overview of sea level rise and its impacts in the Charleston area. Coastal Carolina sea level has risen a foot over the last 100 years and the concern is that it is starting to accelerate.

Two main factors drive sea level change: thermal expansion (where the ocean absorbs extra heat from the warmer atmosphere and the water expands) and ice melt (land-based ice sheets and glaciers are melting due to warmer temperatures and running into the oceans).

Locally, there is another factor contributing to the sea level rise and that is land movement. The land is essentially sinking and that subsidence exacerbates the global trend in sea level rise.

The effects are already evident today. “Nuisance flooding is evidence of sea level rise in action—essentially our high tides are getting higher and higher and this is now impacting our daily lives,” says Fly. “In the 1970s, there were two days of nuisance flooding each year in the Charleston area, but that has been increasing over time. By 2040, it is predicted to be 180 days of nuisance flooding per year.” The City of Charleston is already poised to respond to the threat.

Using future projections for sea level rise in the Charleston area prepared by NOAA and the Army Corps of Engineers, the City has developed a strategy to fund many local projects. The strategy was spearheaded by former Mayor Riley in 2015 and set out to prepare a document on resilience initiatives over the next fifty years. Laura Cabiness, Director of Public Service with the City of Charleston explains, “Fifty years is a long enough period of time that it’s visionary and it’s a good range to set a goal. For city projects, we invest intending that those projects will still be very durable in fifty years.”

She spoke of the tools developed to monitor and gauge the impact of flood events on the Charleston community. The City is closely monitoring increased commute times, reduced income and effectiveness of City response.

They also attempt to quantify impacts to business owners and managers by hours being closed and income and productivity lost due to flooding. There is a huge plan to reinvest in the City to protect public and private investments. Capital projects are being prioritized to invest in infrastructure that improves drainage and reduces flooding. Works are underway to improve stormwater drainage. The City is also utilizing green infrastructure solutions in response to the flooding problems. A full list of works is available from the City.

However, there are things homeowners can do on their own property to reduce the risk of flooding.

• Clean your street storm drains and keep them clear of debris. Plant trees; during storms, trees reduce the risk of flooding by allowing water to be drained into the ground.

• Install a rain garden; they absorb runoff and also prevent flooding. A rain garden is a planted depression that allows rainwater runoff from impervious urban areas like roofs, driveways, walkways, parking lots and and compacted lawn areas the opportunity to be absorbed.

• Capture water in rain barrels to reduce flooding and prevent soil erosion. During a 1 inch rainfall, a 1,000 square foot roof can capture over 600 gallons of water.

For those with waterfront properties, it is important to protect the living shoreline. Fifteen feet of marsh can absorb 50 percent of incoming wave energy in weather with heavy storm surge. Some areas won’t be improved by engineering, so it is important for everyone to be educated and informed on ways they can reduce flooding around their home.