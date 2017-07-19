By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

The area’s premier swim, bike and run competition, the Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series, kicked off its 27th year on May 21 at James Island County Park. Race 4 of the series is set for Sunday, July 30.

The Charleston Sprint Triathlon (CSTS) is a five-race series that spans May through August and is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.

Athletes may sign up for one race, or compete in multiple or all of the five-race series. Registration is now open at CharlestonCountyParks.com.

Winners will be awarded from each individual race as well as the entire series. Over 30,000 athletes have raced in this swim-bike-run series since it began in 1991.

The 2017 series is held on May 21, June 18, July 9, and July 30, with the Championship Race set for Aug. 13. Each race begins at 7:15 a.m. with a 600-yard freshwater swim in the park’s lake, continue with a 12-mile bike ride through the park and out and back on Riverland Drive, and finish with a flat 5K run. Participants must be comfortable swimming the distance in open water and riding a bicycle on roads open to traffic.

At each CSTS race, awards will be presented to the top five men and the top five women finishers in the Open/Elite division. Awards are also presented to the top three age group winners in five-year increments, and the top male and female finishers over the age of 40 (Masters division).

Awards will additionally be presented to the top three competitors who register for the Clydesdale (men over 200 pounds), Athena (women over 150 pounds) or Masters Clydesdales divisions.

The Championship race will also award participants who have earned the most points throughout the five-race series.

New this year, 5 Race Club medals will be distributed to anyone who competes in all five races. Coed Tri Club team competition will be available during Race 4 on July 30.

A discounted rate is available for athletes who register for more than one race. Move IT! Pass holders also receive a discount admission rate. A Sprint Triathlon Tune-Up program is currently taking place for athletes wanting training assistance.

For more information or to register for the Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com/CSTS or call 843.795.4386. This event is made possible by Blue Sky Endurance and the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC).