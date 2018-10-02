Charleston Moves’ Annual Pedal & Panache

By Savannah Brennan for Island Eye News

Charleston Moves presents our 4th annual Pedal & Panache on Nov. 7 at Cannon Green! This year’s gala features soulful, funky music by Charleston’s own The Black Diamond Band, an open bar stocked with local beer, wine, and a special cocktail by The Rarebit, upscale hors d’oeuvres from Cannon Green’s kitchen, current donor perks with Charleston Moves, a reusable gift bag of goodies curated by our generous sponsors, and a silent auction boasting tickets to Charleston’s best events, original handmade goods and artwork, and much more.

Your all-inclusive ticket will directly support our vision for a safe and connected Charleston for those who walk, ride a bike and take public transit. Enjoy a $10 discount on tickets through October 4 at CharlestonMoves.org/ pedal-panache.

Every day, we work toward a vision of a connected Charleston, allowing the community to choose among many safe ways to travel. When we’re able to ride a bike, walk or use public transit, it means equitable opportunities and better access to affordable food and housing, as well as job security for citizens. It means an improved local economy. It means cleaner air and water, climate change mitigation, improved public health, and reduced traffic congestion.

Charleston Moves continues to expand the notion of what transportation can be, working with stakeholders in the greater Charleston area to ensure improved mobility options while conserving what we all hold so dear. We look forward to celebrating this vision with you.

Walking, riding a bike or taking transit to the event is strongly encouraged. Free bike valet will be on site.

Charleston Moves encourages mobility by bicycle and on foot for the improved health and well- being of greater Charleston – our people, neighborhoods, business districts and overall economic competitiveness. Join the movement and support our work by visiting CharlestonMoves.org.