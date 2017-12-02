Charleston County SWAT Called To Isle Of Palms

By Emma Woodham, Staff Writer for Island Eye News

On Monday, Nov. 13 at 1:16 a.m., the Isle of Palms Police Department responded to a complaint regarding a domestic incident. When officers arrived at the home, they could hear two individuals arguing. In an attempt to make contact, the officers knocked on the door and identified themselves as IOP police officers. At that time, the arguing coming from the house ceased and all lights in the house were turned off. After half an hour of attempting to contact the individuals, Police Chief Thomas Buckhannon, Captain Kimberly Usry, and Captain Jeffery Swain were all notified of the situation and responded to the scene. After evaluating the situation, Charleston County Special Weapons and Tactics team and Negotiation team were requested to assist due to the unknown situation inside the residence. At approximately 6:50 a.m., the negotiator was finally able to make contact with the female occupant and discussed a plan for the two individuals to exit the residence safely. Around twenty minutes later, both individuals emerged and were detained. They were transferred to the IOP Public Safety Building for questioning. The male subject, identified as Derek Towe, was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree and Hindering and was transported to the Charleston County Detention Center. According to Captain Usry, the individuals are currently renting the residence where the incident occurred.