Charleston County Republican Party Elects Officers

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor

Sullivan’s Island resident Larry Kobrovsky was unanimously re-elected as Chairman and Maurice Washington was elected as First Vice Chairman of the Charleston County Republican Party on Thursday, April 20 at the Charleston County Republican Convention.

Chairman Kobrovsky touted the success of last year’s record turnout in the Republican Presidential Primary, in which over 55,000 people participated, which is 15,000 more people than those who voted in the Democratic Primary. Kobrovsky also talked about the enthusiasm generated by the Debate Watch Parties at The Cinnebarre and on the Yorktowne. He said that the enthusiasm carried over into the General Election in which the Republican Party regained the Majority on Charleston County Council, and regained a Charleston County State House Seat.

The party also now has a new team in place on Sullivan’s and the Isle of Palms to build on local enthusiasm and involvement that include:

Sullivans Island:

County Committeeman – Andy Benke

Precinct President – Elizabeth Siegling

Isle of Palms 1A:

County Committeeman – Stacey Johnson

Precinct President – Thomas Johnson ll

Isle of Palms 1B:

County Committeeman – Patricia Ryan

Precinct President – Cathy Saucier

Isle of Palms 1C:

County Committeeman – Deborah Streetman

Precinct President – John Overman