Charleston County Parks Show Their Appreciation

By Sarah Reynolds for Island Eye News

Customer Appreciation Day returns in March. On Sunday, March 5, the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) says “thank you” to its regular and first-time visitors by offering free gate admission to many popular park facilities. Plus, explore Johns Island County Park’s new archery range, which will be open on March 5.

Parks waiving admission fees on March 5 will include Caw Caw Interpretive Center, McLeod Plantation Historic Site, and North Charleston Wannamaker, Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands, James Island, and Laurel Hill County Parks. Free parking will be offered all day at Kiawah Beachwalker Park, Isle of Palms County Park, and Folly Beach County Park, as well as free fishing at the Folly Beach Pier and the Mount Pleasant Pier! Plus, the public is invited to the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new archery range at Johns Island County Park (Mullet Hall Equestrian Center) from 2-4 p.m. on March 5.

Accept CCPRC’s invitation to enjoy all of the play with none of the pay! For people who have never visited the county parks, this is a great opportunity to explore them for free. Whisk the family away to palmetto lined vistas, savor a picnic lunch along tidal creeks, or stroll leisurely on self-guided nature trails. Visit the area’s newest park facilities – Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant and McLeod Plantation Historic Site on James Island.

Select parks will also offer free activities on March 5, including yoga at Wannamaker County Park and free shoe and harness rentals at the James Island County Park Climbing Wall. Park-goers can also register for a chance to win a Charleston County Parks’ Gold Pass membership at select parks.

For more information, including hours of operation and directions to the parks, call 843.795.4386 or visit www.charlestoncountyparks.com.