Celebrating Monteverdi

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

To celebrate the 450th anniversary of the birth of Claudio Monteverdi, the Bach Society of Charleston will present a program of both secular and sacred works by this great composer on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m., at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St. in Charleston.

The concert will be performed by the Charleston Baroque Voices and Players, including baroque violins, viola da gamba, archlute, organ and harpsichord. Artistic Director Ricard Bordas will be conducting and performing.

Born in Spain, Bordas is an Assistant Professor of Music at Charleston Southern University, Artistic Director of the Bach Society of Charleston, Artistic Director of the Charleston Men’s Chorus, Director of Choral Music at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church in Charleston, and writes for a Spanish classical magazine.

The Bach Society of Charleston was born in 2015 with the vision of offering to the Charleston community and South Carolina, the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and many other great Baroque composers.

Works are performed on period instruments so audiences will be able to enjoy the sound and tone of the instruments that the composer intended. For more information on the Bach Society of Charleston please visit bachSocietyofCharleston.org.