Celebrate Your Four Legged Friend

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor

Photos by IOP Recreation Staff

On Saturday, February 4 at 9 a.m. the Isle of Palms Recreation Center will be taken over by man’s best friend for the annual IOP Doggie Day at the Rec. There is something for dogs, owners, and dog enthusiasts alike at this free event.

Veterinarian Dr. Jose Biascoechea will be on site to administer rabies vaccinations for $10 from 9 – 11 a.m. He will also offer microchipping for $30. Microchipping assists Animal Control in locating homes for dogs that may have been lost.

IOP Animal Control will be available to sell IOP dog licenses for $5 and answer any questions the community may have concerning their four legged friends on the island. Proof of rabies vaccination is required to receive a city dog license. Free dog photos will also be offered from 9 – 11 a.m.

At 10 a.m. there will be a free dog show featuring eight different categories including: Cutest Puppy (under 1 year), Most Attractive (over 1 year), Best Eyes, Best Smile, Best Costume, Most Ear’resistible, Best Male Rescue and Best Female Rescue.

Winners of each category will compete in a Best in Show for the grand prize. The top three in each category will receive great prizes from participating sponsors.

Only fifteen entries will be accepted for each category so dog owners are encouraged to preregister by Wednesday, February 1. Participants may also register the morning of the event if there are spaces available.

If you are looking to add a furry member to your family, The Charleston Animal Society will have dogs on site for adoption and other dog agencies and businesses will be available for information regarding adoptions, pet sitting, grooming and more.

For more information or to register please visit the website at www.iop.net or call the Isle of Palms Recreation Center at 843.886.8294.