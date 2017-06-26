Catching Waves With A Mission

By Mimi Wood, Island Eye Staff Writer

“Waves come in sets. Sometimes you get ‘caught on the inside’ of a set. The waves just keep pounding and pounding you, but if you just keep paddling, pointing in the same direction, you will eventually get to the break, where the water is calm.”

“Life has its ups and downs, like the waves. And sometimes it gets really hard, like you are ‘caught on the inside.’ But by remaining steadfast in your faith, and pointed in the right direction, you will ultimately come to a place of inner peace and joy.”

Such is one of the analogies that Christian Gaeta shared with a group of high schoolers, in concluding a day long “Surf Retreat” that he and his brother Justin, conducted on the Isle of Palms on June 6, 2017.

The Gaeta brothers were born and raised on the Isle of Palms. Justin, the ‘elder’ at 29, began surfing when he was 10. “I literally trash picked my first surfboard; an old Sunshine that someone was throwing out,” he confesses. When his older sister’s short-lived interest in surfing waned, he quickly nabbed the new board she had bought for herself.

Three years later, his mom and younger brother got the bug. “My mom held the board steady, so I could balance,” recalls Christian.

Their passion for their faith began to parallel their passion for surfing. “Whenever I experienced discomfort or unrest,” Justin confides, “I found peace in both my faith, and in surfing.” As they grew older, the brothers grew closer, and looked to each other as spiritual role models, as they do to this day.

The idea of turning their love of surfing into service work started when Justin entered college, and Christian was still in high school.

They dreamed of how they could bring their love for surfing and their love for their faith together.

Their dream was realized five years ago, when they reached out to Catholic Surfing Ministries, an organization that’s been around since 2001, but had begun to lose momentum.

“We came on board as directors,” remembers Justin, and pivoted the floundering ministry with the idea of offering free, one-day surf retreats to existing youth groups up and down the east coast.

Taking time off from their sometimes 60- hour/week jobs, the brothers supply everything needed for a day of surfing, from boards and wax to shade tents and rash guards, not to mention spiritual enlightenment. 100 percent free of cost.

Mackena Roe, a rising senior at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, attended the recent retreat on Isle of Palms. “It was so much more than a surfing class,” she related. “I felt connected to God outside the setting of a church. I felt like I could see Him in the power of the ocean.”

J.W. Kaiser is the President of Christian Surfers, international organization active in 38 countries, ironically based in Charleston. Ironic, Kaiser notes, because “the largest surf ministry in the world” is headquartered in a city not exactly notorious for its waves.

“I see what Justin and Christian are doing as cutting edge. I applaud their efforts within the Catholic community,” encouraging more youth friendly activities, states Kaiser, a longtime friend of the Gaetas.

“The team from Catholic Surfing Ministries was amazing,” enthuses Fernando Cartagena, Director of Youth Ministry for St. Clare of Assisi on Daniel Island, for whom the retreat was conducted.

“They gave each person the confidence to surf, encouraging and cheering us on every step of the way. Most importantly, they centered our hearts on what is most important: God’s presence that is always with us,” added Cartagena.

The brothers stress the importance of family and following your passion. “We followed our passion, and found a way to apply it in terms of service to others. It was there we found joy,” concludes Justin.

More information may be found on Instagram,@CatholicSurfingMinistries or online at CatholicSurfingMinistries.org. Additionally, Christian Surfers is looking for volunteers to help with their ministry east of the Cooper. For information check out christiansurfers.com, or email jw.kaiser@christiansurfers.com.

