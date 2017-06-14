Catch Summer Fun

By Sarah Reynolds for Island Eye News

This summer, catch fish, fun and prizes at the Mount Pleasant Piers tournament series! The Mount Pleasant Pier kicked off with the Cast Off Fishing Tournament series on May 20.

The Mount Pleasant Piers first tournament of the year was May 20. Additional tournaments will be June 17, Sept. 2 and Oct. 14. On June 18, the Mount Pleasant Pier will host its annual Father’s Day fishing seminar from 1 – 2 p.m. The seminar is hosted by a local fishing guide and is free for fathers and their families to attend. The Mount Pleasant Pier offers fishing under the shade of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. Opened in 2009, the pier is built on pilings from the old Silas N. Pearman Bridge, which have become a haven for many types of fish including red drum, spotted sea trout, flounder and sheepshead.

The pier offers everything an expert or a novice needs, including equipment rentals, tackle and frozen bait, plus knowledgeable staff to offer tips. The pier also provides snack bars, gift shops and restrooms. So slap on some sunscreen and head out this summer for some good spirited competition!

Registration is available online at CharlestonCountyParks.com/fishing, and on-site registration for tournaments begins at 6 a.m. the day of the event. Summer tournament hours are 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. and prizes are awarded afterward. For details, call the Mount Pleasant Pier at 843.762.9946, or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.

Cast Off Fishing Tournament Schedule

May 20 – Mount Pleasant Pier

May 27 – Folly Beach Pier

June 17 – Mount Pleasant Pier

June 24 – Folly Beach Pier

July 22 – Folly Beach Pier

August 26 – Folly Beach Pier

September 2 – Mount Pleasant Pier

October 14 – Mount Pleasant Pier