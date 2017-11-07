Carroll Wins, Marina Loses

It’s all change for the City of Isle of Palms government as incumbent mayor Dick Cronin and two incumbent council members, Barbara Bergwerf and Patrick Harrington, are out following an election held Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Based on unofficial results, Dick Cronin, who was running for his third consecutive term as mayor. lost to incumbent council member Jimmy Carroll.

The referendum on a $5.5 million bond to finance improvements to the city-owned marina failed almost 2 to 1, according to IOP City Administrator Linda Lovvorn Tucker.

City council also loses four council members (two incumbents are out and two others did not run for re-election) and gains one new member for sure, Susan Hill Smith secured the top number of votes.

Randy Bell is currently sitting on council based on unofficial results. However, if absentee ballots (to be counted as part of the official results announced Thursday) change the threshold, he could join Jonathan Gandolfo, John Moye and Ryan Buckhannon for 2 or 3 seats. The run off will be held two weeks from today, Tuesday, Nov. 21.