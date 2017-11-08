«

Nov 08 2017

Carroll Wins, Marina Bond Fails

By Jennifer Tuohy, Island Eye News Contributing Editor

Photos by Mic Smith Photography LLC

Mayor Dick Cronin and Mayor-elect Jimmy Carroll at the polling station Tuesday.

It’s all change for the City of Isle of Palms government as incumbent mayor Dick Cronin and two incumbent council members, Barbara Bergwerf and Patrick Harrington, are out following an election held Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Newly elected councilwoman Susan Hill Smith, with her supporters on election night.

Based on unofficial results posted at the two polling stations Tuesday night, Dick Cronin, who was running for his third consecutive term as mayor, lost to incumbent council member Jimmy Carroll.

Unofficial Election Results
(not including absentee ballots)
Mayor Isle of Palms
*Jimmy Carroll 1,171 58.90%
Dick Cronin 811 40.79%
Write-In 6 .30%
City Council
Vote for 4
*Susan Hill Smith 1,048 14.99%
*Randy Bell 895 12.81%
**John Moye 802 11.48%
**Ryan Buckhannon 796 11.39%
**Jonathan Gandolfo 744 10.65%
Michael G Loftus 557 7.97%
Barbara Bergwerf 548 7.84%
Justin D Miklas 449 6.42%
Ralph B Piening 428 6.12%
Patrick Harrington 368 5.27%
Rusty Williamson 340 4.86%
Write-In 14 .20%
*Winner
** Run Off
Marina Revitalization
Yes, in favor of the question 598 31.26%
No, opposed to the question 1,315 68.74%

The referendum on a $5.5 million bond to finance improvements to the city-owned marina failed almost 2 to 1.

City council also loses four council members (two incumbents are out and two others did not run for re-election) and gains one new member for sure, Susan Hill Smith secured the top number of votes.

Randy Bell is currently sitting on council based on unofficial results. However, if absentee ballots (to be counted as part of the official results announced Thursday) affect the threshold, he could join Jonathan Gandolfo, John Moye and Ryan Buckhannon in a run off for 2 or 3 seats. The run off will be held Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Official results were ratified Thursday, Nov. 9, after the press date of this paper. Check IslandEyeNews.com for the latest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>