Carroll Wins, Marina Bond Fails

By Jennifer Tuohy, Island Eye News Contributing Editor

Photos by Mic Smith Photography LLC

It’s all change for the City of Isle of Palms government as incumbent mayor Dick Cronin and two incumbent council members, Barbara Bergwerf and Patrick Harrington, are out following an election held Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Based on unofficial results posted at the two polling stations Tuesday night, Dick Cronin, who was running for his third consecutive term as mayor, lost to incumbent council member Jimmy Carroll.

The referendum on a $5.5 million bond to finance improvements to the city-owned marina failed almost 2 to 1.

City council also loses four council members (two incumbents are out and two others did not run for re-election) and gains one new member for sure, Susan Hill Smith secured the top number of votes.

Randy Bell is currently sitting on council based on unofficial results. However, if absentee ballots (to be counted as part of the official results announced Thursday) affect the threshold, he could join Jonathan Gandolfo, John Moye and Ryan Buckhannon in a run off for 2 or 3 seats. The run off will be held Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Official results were ratified Thursday, Nov. 9, after the press date of this paper. Check IslandEyeNews.com for the latest.