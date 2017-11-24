Butchers Of America Raise Funds

By Katy Calloway, Managing Editor for the Island Eye News

Meat on Goat was an outstanding culinary event that took place on Oct. 14. The event raised funds for the US Butchers team to travel to Belfast, Ireland and compete in the World Butchers Challenge in the spring on Goat Island. US Team members include Charleston chef and charcuterie master Craig Diehl formerly of Cypress and Artisan Meat Share, Paul Carras of Taylor’s Market (Sacramento), John Fink of The Whole Beast (San Francisco), Lothar Erbe of Lothar’s Sausages (Virginia), and Bryan Butler of Salt & Time (Austin). Fans of the chefs travelled from as far as Virginia to sample the rock-star chef’s creations. Others heard about the event through social media. The James Island High School class of 1987 was there celebrating a most unique 30th high school reunion in the beautiful Goat Island Gatherings event space, to the sounds of local band Minimum Wage, with the delicacies of world renowned butchers. The team continues to raise money for their trip to Belfast, where they will represent the US on the world butcher stage. To make a donation visit their gofundme page: gofundme.com/butchersofamerica.