Building A Better World At The Library

By Delores Schweitzer for Island Eye News

Did you know the 2017 Summer Reading theme all over the country is “Build a Better World?” The Poe library is a great place to start – with programs, materials and activities designed to fire your mind with new ideas. The Poe library is part of the 16-branch Charleston County Public Library system, connecting patrons to great books, movies, and media of all types, along with wonderful performers, speakers and teachers. Here are some of the local highlights of the Poe Branch:

Adults, let us know what they are reading this summer and compete with other voracious readers to win gift cards. They also can participate in our monthly Beach Lovers Book Club and Open Book discussions, facilitated by staff member Connie Darling. Parents can create family accounts to track their own reading and keep up with their children’s progress, too.

Teens, read 500 pages to earn a super-soft T-shirt and meal at McDonalds, and a chance to win the grand prize – a $50 Target gift card. Other programs for teens include a Sullivan’s Island Scavenger Hunt of 20 lesser known island treasures for fun prizes, plus metal stamping crafts on July 3, CD Scratch Art on July 17, and jewelry-making on July 22, which is a joint program with adults, taught by local artisan Barbara Lassiter.

Kids can sign up for summer reading and pick from an assortment of prizes at 5-, 15- and 30-hour marks, including tickets to the Riverdogs, the Children’s Museum, the Carolina Ice Palace, the Charleston Battery, the Stingrays, Masters Studios, Skyzone and the SC Aquarium. Marie Sollitt, our Children’s Specialist, hosts a family Pajama Storytime on Thursday nights at 7:00 which you won’t want to miss, and the standard Poe time slot for super fun kids programs is Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 through June and July. Check the Island Eye schedule or visit ccpl.org for more details.

Even babies and toddlers get in on the act by completing 20 pre-reading activities to earn a board book and special book bag. Don’t miss Marie’s special toddler storytime every Tuesday at 10:30, because then you can check off one of the activities! And speaking of bags, CCPL has partnered with NOAA, the SC Aquarium, the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, the Friends of the Library to reduce plastics by distributing reusable bags, just the right size for filling with library books. Get yours today before we run out. We look forward to seeing you this summer. Happy reading.

More details on all of these programs and much more can be found by visiting ccpl.org, calling 843.883.3914, or stopping by the Poe Library at 1921 I’on Avenue on Sullivan’s Island.