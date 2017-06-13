Boating Safety Tips

Staff Report for Island Eye News

It’s 1 a.m. almost 60 miles offshore — waves are pounding your foundering boat — a Coast Guard cutter arrives just as the ocean is making it’s final pull downward on the vessel that just moments before had been floating quite well. Many thoughts run through your head, the least of which are “How did this happen?”

Take it from someone who has been plucked off the deck off a sinking boat offshore, boating safety regulations are pretty darn important. That’s why Matthew Treanor owner of Southern Drawl Yacht Charters stresses to his prospective clients, the time to consider boating safety and a professional crew is before you board a vessel.

On his boat, The Southern Drawl, safety is paramount. As a USCG Inspected Small Passenger Vessel carrying up to 50 passengers, there are mandatory and rigorous requirements dictated by the Federal Government to operate as a charter passenger vessel. These include steel, watertight doors, automatic fire extinguishing fire hoses, crash bulkheads, fortified passenger railings, a triple redundancy de-watering pump systems, triple navigational electronics, commercial personal flotation devices for all passengers on board and multiple other safe guards mandated by the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) to operate legally as a passenger vessel in US waters. But these are things most passengers rarely think about, much less see on the boat but rest assured they are important.

A trained professional crew is another layer of safety mandated by the USCG and insures your trip is a safe one. The Captain of the vessel has at minimum a 100 Ton Master Rating Certified by the USCG. The crew is trained in first aid, firefighting and Man Overboard drills, and all primary crew go through a Department of Homeland Security background check and are enrolled in The Maritime Consortium random drug screening program. All vessels qualified under these programs are certificated and required to display them in a prominent place on the vessel. If the boat you are planning to charter doesn’t have them, maybe you should reconsider that boat.

Matthew briefs his charter clients on all the federal regulations that go into a successful passenger charter business, not to raise their concerns, but to make them feel confident that the event they have booked on the Southern Drawl will go off without a hitch. And if something did happen, they can feel confident they are in good hands. We always plan for a great trip but are prepared to take action to protect passengers and the boat if necessary. Matthew’s first instructor at Sea School started his lecture on the first day with a pearl of wisdom. He quipped: I never plan on sinking when I go out on the ocean, but I still bring a raft. Indeed.

Interested in more? Visit the USCG page governing charter passenger vessels. https://www.uscg.mil/