Staff Report for The Island Eye News

Belle Hall Shopping Center is a 290,000 square feet open-air shopping center conveniently located at I-526 and Long Point Road. Master planned and developed by American Asset Corporation, Belle Hall brought several household names to its corner of Mount Pleasant.

Along with nationally recognized names like Harris Teeter, SteinMart, PetSmart, and Tuesday Morning, Belle Hall Shopping Center is known for its fabulous local shops. The shopping center has fostered a passionate community driven by local business owners who take great pride in their unique offerings.

From having a cup of coffee on the patio, to dinning in one of the favorite local restaurants, to finding the perfect gift, for a loved one, it is easy to see why Belle Hall’s locally owned and operated shops frequently have been named “Best Of Mount Pleasant” over the years.