Beach House Reunion To Hit Stands

By Lori McGee for The Island Eye News

Bringing readers back to the shores of Isle of Palms, Mary Alice Monroe spins a beautiful tale in her much anticipated novel, Beach House Reunion.

Beach House Reunion brings three generations of the Rutledge family together to find the strength, love, and resilience to break destructive family patterns and forge new bonds.

Cara Rutledge, now 53, returns to her childhood home on Isle of Palms, mourning the death of her beloved husband Brett 3 years earlier. Cara brings her adopted baby Hope, 1, with her as she feels home is the best place to raise her. Trying to work from home, Cara realizes she needs help, so she hires her niece Linnea to move in with her at the beach house and help care for Hope.

Linnea, just recently graduated from college, is excited about the prospect of leaving her family home in Charleston, with all of it’s problems, and spending time at the beach figuring out what she wants to do with her life.

Linnea rejoins the turtle team and she and Cara find a kindred strength in caring for the turtles, and the friendship among the turtle team helps them both heal and gives them the strength they need to move forward with their lives. Cara’s mother, Lovie, comes to her at times she needs her the most, as she gets the sweet aroma of jasmine in the air, her mother’s scent.

Monroe always brings us with her to the magic life on the beautiful Isle of Palms as you are swept away by the salty breezes, the moonlight shining on the ocean, the majestic aroma of pluff mud. There is warmth and beauty on every page as it deals with new beginnings, family struggles, love, and the beauty of the Lowcountry and its surroundings.

Mary Alice Monroe is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of twenty-one novels and three children’s books. Monroe is an active conservationist and lives in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.