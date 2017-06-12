Battery Gadsden Cultural Center Presents Mary Pringle

By Susan Middaugh for Island Eye News

Guest speaker Mary Pringle is a resident of the Isle of Palms and, for the past 18 years, the Project Leader for the Island Turtle Team under the auspices of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Mary will talk about loggerhead nesting and biology, other species of sea turtles who visit our area, and the role of the Turtle Team in management of this at-risk population. She will emphasize Sullivan’s Island issues such as nest protection, coyote predation, and turtles stranded on the island as a result of boat strikes in the harbor.

Mary spent every summer of her childhood growing up on Sullivan’s Island. She will share her memories as well as stories from her father’s childhood on Sullivan’s Island.

DATE: Thursday, June 15

TIME: 6-7 p.m.

VENUE: Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is a 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization. All are welcome and admission is free, although donations are encouraged to help present our programs.

Preserving the culture of art and history on Sullivan’s Island, for more information visit batterygadsden.com or call 843.883.9545.