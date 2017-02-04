Author Michele Moore To Discuss The Cigar Factory At Poe Library

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor

“The sun leaned for down bringing shade to the waterfront,” begins Michele Moore’s entrancing novel, set in the time when the fishermen of the Mosquito Fleet rowed miles offshore for their daily catch and street vendors sold she-crab and porgy. With keen, evocative dialect and remarkable prose, The Cigar Factory tells the story of two entwined families, both devout Catholics—the white McGonegals and the African American Ravenels.

Wearing white uniforms, Cassie McGonegal and her niece Brigid work upstairs rolling fine cigars by hand. Girls dream of marrying a Citadel Cadet and try to avoid the unwelcome advances of a foreman they have named, “Crab Claws.”

Meliah Amey Ravenel does not work outside the house, preferring to take in laundry rather than wear “the blue dress of slavery time” as required of the black women who work in the basement stemming the tobacco. When she is forced to take a job as a stemmer, Meliah Amey discovers the “Old-Time Talk” of her Gkumma to be as thick as the dust. However, even on her first day, she will confront the limits of her allegiances in order to keep her job.

In the storied port city of Charleston, South Carolina, during the World Wars, Moore’s novel follows the parallel lives of family matriarchs working on segregated floors of the massive Charleston cigar factory, where white and black workers remain divided and misinformed about the duties and treatment received by each other.

The Cigar Factory was the subject of a Piccolo Spoleto performance in 2016, and it was recently named to the short list of nominees for the 2016 Langum Prize in American Historical Fiction. It spotlights the changing face of Charleston from 1917 to 1946, celebrates the Gullah-Geechee language, and features the historical birth of “We Shall Overcome” as a song of protest and promise during the 1945 Tobacco Workers Strike.

To learn more about this compelling novel that Pat Conroy called “transcendent” and “courageous.” come to the Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library, 1921 I’on Avenue, Sullivan’s Island, on Saturday February 18, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. for a lively Beachlovers Book Club discussion of The Cigar Factory. Light refreshments will be served. At 12:30 p.m., Michele Moore with speak about the research and writing of her book. Copies will be on sale with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Friends of the Library. Email darlingc@ccpl.org or call 843-883-3914 for more details.