Sep 19 2017

Auditions For Crabpot Players Production Of Steel Magnolias

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

The Crabpot Players Theatre Company will hold open auditions for the southern comedy-drama Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling at the Windjammer on Isle of Palms on Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

Casting calls for six women ages teens to sixties. No acting experience is necessary, but bring a headshot and an acting resume if available.

Written in 1987 Steel Magnolias is about the bond a group of women share in a small-town Southern community, and how they cope with the death of one of their own.

Steel Magnolias performance dates will be November 6 – 16 (Monday-Thursday evenings) at the Windjammer. The production will be led by Director Jimmy Ward, Assistant Director Tracy Moses and Stage Manager Jean Schubert. For further information please call 843.886.6218.

