Auditions For Crabpot Players Production Of Steel Magnolias

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

The Crabpot Players Theatre Company will hold open auditions for the southern comedy-drama Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling at the Windjammer on Isle of Palms on Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

Casting calls for six women ages teens to sixties. No acting experience is necessary, but bring a headshot and an acting resume if available.

Written in 1987 Steel Magnolias is about the bond a group of women share in a small-town Southern community, and how they cope with the death of one of their own.

Steel Magnolias performance dates will be November 6 – 16 (Monday-Thursday evenings) at the Windjammer. The production will be led by Director Jimmy Ward, Assistant Director Tracy Moses and Stage Manager Jean Schubert. For further information please call 843.886.6218.