Art On The Beach – Chefs In The Kitchen Returns November 12

By Emma Woodham, The Island Eye News Staff Writer

The 18th Annual Art on the Beach-Chefs in the Kitchen will take place on Sunday, Nov. 12 on Sullivan’s Island.

The event showcases local chefs and artworks in a tour of homes across the island while raising money for Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services, Inc, an organization that provides free legal services for lower-income clients.

A highly anticipated fundraiser, Art on the Beach-Chefs in the Kitchen attracts close to five-hundred people each year. During the tour of homes on Sullivan’s Island, attendees will have the opportunity to peruse artwork from more than thirty artisans while sampling food prepared by chefs from at least nine local restaurants and catering companies.

This year, the Chefs in the Kitchen portion of the event will feature chefs and cuisine from Cru Catering, Fat Hen, Holy City Waffles, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, Salthouse, Wild Flour Pastry, and several more. These chefs will prepare hors d’oeuvres in the kitchens of the homes featured on the tour.

The art portion of the fundraiser will showcase work from Hermosa Jewelry, Anchor Down Art, Station 28.5 Photography, and more than twenty others and will feature painting, photography, sculpture, and jewelry.

Homes for the tour are scouted by a committee and then the homeowners are approached to see if they are willing to volunteer their homes for the event. In addition, Art on the Beach-Chefs in the Kitchen will also feature a selection of local, packaged foods for guests to try.

Alissa Lietzow, co-planner of Art on the Beach-Chefs in the Kitchen, appreciates how well everyone works together to help benefit such a good cause.

“Art on the Beach-Chefs in the Kitchen really opened my eyes to just how generous the art and restaurant industries are to the Charleston community. It’s incredible to see homeowners, artists, and chefs come together to create such a unique event, and it’s all to benefit a local nonprofit. It’s the ultimate win-win,” Lietzow said.

Charleston Pro Bono Services provides civil legal services to low-income families who would otherwise not be able to afford the legal assistance they require. The event raises money for Charleston Pro Bono Service in three ways: ticket sales, sponsorships, and twenty percent of the art sales.

The event takes place from 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 12, and tickets can be purchased through the Charleston Pro Bono or online at artonthebeach.bpt.me for $40 in advance or $50 on the day of the event. Following the fundraiser, Mex 1 on Sullivan’s Island will host an after-party.