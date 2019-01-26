By Kathleen Radenbaugh for Island Eye News

Join us on January 31, 2019 as NV Realty Group (formerly Golden Bear Realty) will host an art reception and exhibit of the works of local Charleston Artists, Barbara Greaux and Kathy Lynn Goldbach, on Thursday, January 31st, 2019 from 5pm-7pm. All residents, art enthusiasts, and friends are welcome to attend.

This is NV Realty Group’s 10th event in their local Art Initiative series which serves to support local artists and benefit The Campaign to Build the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. All artwork will be available for sale by the artists, with 25% of the amount going directly to the building campaign. To date, NV Realty Group has generated over $12,500 for the hospital.

Barbara Greaux is an award-winning artist, Barbara moved from Basking Ridge, NJ to North Charleston, SC in 2012. Having visited Charleston for years, Barbara fell in love with the city: the hospitality, the southern cuisine, and of course, the art scene.

Barbara has been an artist for over 20 years. Her subject matter includes interiors, landscapes, figures and street scenes. As her art interests expanded, she became an impressionist artist and most recently delved into abstract art.

Kathy Lynn Goldbach is a southern girl at heart. Kathy was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania but adopted SC as home in 1986. Having lived in NJ, NH, and twice in New England, Kathy fell in love with plein air painting among the gentle, mystic an and often rugged hills of England, Italy, and France.

As an impressionist, Kathy puts her heart and soul into each piece. She believes that painting is a delicate balance between concept and spirit, warm and cool, light and dark.