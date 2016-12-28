Art, Chefs, Islanders Raise Money For Those In Legal Need

By Sarah Nolan for Island Eye News

On Sunday, Nov. 13, the 17th Annual Sullivan’s Island Art on the Beach, Chefs in the Kitchen event brought together over 40 local artists and several restaurants and catering companies to showcase some of the spectacular homes on Sullivan’s Island. This is the second year where the event has benefited Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services.

Alissa Lietzow, Director of Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services, greeted guests and visitors at the contemporary Atlantic Avenue home of Alice Paylor and Kit Regnery. Looking out over the ocean view, she spoke with Island Eye about how her organization has helped the community since 2005.

“Many people believe that when you’re charged with a crime and need an attorney, but can’t afford one, you will be provided with an attorney. But that’s really only the case in criminal law and a few civil cases. In the majority of civil work, you are not guaranteed an attorney,” she explains. “Say for example, [one needs to] probate a loved one’s estate, or somebody living on a fixed income wants to create a will, handle adoption, divorce, custody, any of those cases, you’re not guaranteed an attorney and our organization provides those services absolutely free.”

Lietzow leads the small organization from a downtown office located a block from the courthouse. Besides herself, there is one staff attorney and a paralegal.

“We are really only able to do the work that we do through the help of hundreds of volunteer pro bono attorneys and law students,” she says. “It’s a well-oiled machine that depends wholly on people who really want to give back.”

Many of these volunteers were at the event, welcoming ticket holders at each of the homes, including the Shell Rose Cottage on Ion, home of photographers Caroline Knopf and Mark Stetler.

“We’ve known about this event for a couple years and have enjoyed touring the homes,” said Mark Stetler. “So we finally got our act together and signed up and here we are!”

He and Charleston native Ms. Knopf met in college 32 years ago and have been coming to Sullivan’s Island ever since. Three years ago they moved from New York City to Sullivan’s Island full time. A keen sailor, Mark is very inspired by the sea. His pinhole photography of oceanscapes has taken him up and down the east coast from Maine to South Carolina. He explains his process, “There’s no lens in pinhole photography. [The process] uses the light coming through the pinhole and projects it onto the film and produces more painterly images.” His collection of photos was exhibited alongside his wife’s work throughout the cottage, which dates back to the 1900s.

Another local photographer exhibiting at the event was Nicholas Skylar, owner of 5th Spark Photography. A lifetime resident, Skylar grew up on the marsh side of Station 25. He runs his own independent web design firm serving business clients in the Charleston area but started doing drone photography for fun.

“I love photography and I love the tech side of it, getting the drone aspect together,” he says. His aerial photographs of homes have attracted a lot of interest from residents on Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, and Folly Beach looking to capture their properties and the beauty of the coastal landscape from an impressive and unique viewpoint.

Gallia and Mike Coles are avid art collectors and longtime supporters of the Charleston Art Collective. They offered their colorfully re-designed home on Middle Street for the event, where 17 local artists were on hand to show their collections. Now in its sixth year of operation, the Collective is an online gallery of affordable local art which supports different charities each month, always around a theme.

“We do monthly themes that the artists interpret through their art. Our theme this month was Bohemian,” founder and director Allison Williamson explains. “Also as of December, the Collective will be opening up a physical office and studio space in Mount Pleasant Old Village, a place to meet with clients and for people to come and see the work in person.

“It’s grown out of necessity. I started the business out of my home because I wanted to be a stay-at-home mother but now it’s grown so much that I have an assistant that works at my dining room table every day!”

The opening will be a welcome event for collectors and supporters, and a wonderful opportunity for people to support and get close to local art.

The event also featured emerging young artists just getting established in the Charleston area. Julie Deckman is originally from Maryland and now works out of her downtown studio. A keen foodie, Deckman explains, “My hospitality series is all about the Charleston hospitality industry. Growing up, my father owned restaurants so it’s always something that I’ve been around, and I know how much work goes into it.”

Fellow Maryland native Blakely Little displayed her paintings at the Scandinavian designed home of AT and Eli Hyman on Bayonne. She is inspired by the winding waterways and colorful marshland of the area, and can often be found fishing off of Sullivan’s Island with her husband. Her paintings of lowcountry landscapes are distinctive in their use of colors, particularly greens and blues and pinks.

“My professor in college said that I had a color intuition and that I really just needed to let myself go and play with the colors rather than think too much about it,” she says. “I try to layer a bunch of colors in acrylic paint and then add crayon and pastels on top.”

Isle of Palms-based sculptor Jessica Blaszczak is the owner of boutique business, This Little Piggy. She makes custom decoupage piggy banks from her home which she sells online and in Goldbug boutique on Sullivan’s Island. What started out a business for little kids has actually grown into an outlet for pig collectors and adults.

“I have a piggy for every personality. I have over 100 different patterns and can do custom orders.” Her hand-sized piggies would make charming stocking stuffers or hostess gifts and come in an array of designs, including nautical themes (coral, anchors), French patterns, and hand-stamped Japanese yuzen patterns.

Lietzow reported from her desk a week after the event that Art on the Beach was wildly successful despite the overcast and wet weather.

“The proceeds raised will support our mission of bridging the justice gap that separates many low income families from the benefits and protections of the legal system,” she says. With the help of legal volunteers, and through the support of the wider community through events like Art on the Beach, Charleston Pro Bono handles over 800 cases per year, providing access to justice for over 16,000 people.