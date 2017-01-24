Art Appreciation: The Luminous Pastel Painting

By Julie Cook for Island Eye News

When many people hear the word “pastel,” soft pale colors come to mind. However, in the art world, pastel refers to an art medium that is brilliant in color used to create luminous works of art with a velvety, buttery surface.

Often visitors in the gallery are pleasantly surprised to see the vibrancy and rich depth of color that can be achieved using pastels. A number of great masters, including Renoir, Toulouse-Lautrec and Whistler produced brilliant works using pastel. Edward Degas was a prolific user of pastel, and his protégé, Mary Cassatt, introduced the Impressionists to the use of pastels.

Today many renowned living artists distinguish themselves in pastels, and many galleries in the Charleston area represent artists who create exciting works in this medium. Tammy Papa and Susan Mayfield are two highly collected local artists that excel in this medium. Each of them has their own unique style but both use pastels with a painterly approach; with quick strokes and broad blends building rich layers of color. As explained by artist Tammy Papa in one of her recent workshops, “Pastel sticks contain crystals with light scattering properties which is one of the reasons this medium is so luminous. Some artists use only specially designed “stumps” to blend the pastel on the surface of the work to avoid oils from their fingers dulling those crystals.” A pastel stick consists of pure powdered pigment and a binder.

The pigments used in pastels are the same as those used to produce all colored art media, including oil paints. There are four main types of pastels: soft, hard, pencil and oil. Soft pastels, hard pastels, and pastel pencils are all bound with a gum or resin binder and oil pastels are bound with oil and wax. Pastels can be used on almost any surface as long as there is enough tooth for the pastels to grip. Textured paper is a common surface for pastels, but boards, canvas, and artist quality sandpaper can be used. The work is considered a pastel painting when the surface is covered completely with pastel; if not, it is considered a pastel sketch. Pastels need to be framed under glass (not plexiglass), with adequate spacing between the painting surface and the glass, and as with most works of art, they should not hang where they are exposed to excessive heat, humidity, or sunlight.

Some of the most common questions that we hear in the galleries are “I want to purchase something with longevity and value; aren’t pastels really fragile pieces that will fade over time?” Or, “isn’t it just chalk?”

Despite the fragility of its surface, a pastel work of art has extreme longevity when created on a conservation substrate and is properly framed. Ralph Mayer, author of “The Artist’s Handbook” wrote, “Framed under glass and given the care that any work of art normally receives, (pastel) portraits of the 1750 period have come down to us as bright and fresh as the day they were painted.”

Numerous famous artists throughout the centuries created pastel paintings (some as from as far back as the 16th century). These works of art have retained their brilliance and have become highly valued, with many hanging in national museums.

As to the “chalk” question, this is an understandable misconception. Pastels can be very dusty and chalklike when the work is created. However, artist’s pastels are an entirely different medium from colored chalk.

Colored chalk is a temporary, dilute in color, water soluble and non-conservation grade material, whereas pastels are conservation grade pure pigments in the form of a stick. These sticks can look an awful lot like a stick of chalk, but they are worlds apart.

To experience this brilliant medium in person, stop by Sandpiper Gallery on Sullivan’s Island or Edward Dare Gallery in Charleston. With their individual interpretations of vivid landscapes, still life and figurative subjects, artists Tammy Papa and Susan Mayfield have created unforgettable paintings that will give you a new appreciation for pastels.

Julie Cooke is the owner of Sandpiper Gallery on Sullivans Island now in it's 16th year and Edward Dare Gallery in Charleston which just celebrated it's 10th year anniversary. Cooke graduated from both Clemson University and Auburn University and worked as a project engineer and product designer for 15 years before entering the art world professionally.