Archery Range Includes New 3-D Course

By Sarah Reynolds for Island Eye News

Johns Island County Park has added a new 3-D course to its archery range area. The new course, which opened in October, simulates bow hunting and features 20 targets. The 3-D course is a format in which archers walk in search of 20 targets resembling animals commonly found in wooded areas of the Lowcountry. Each target is made of high-density foam. The 3-D course is within walking distance from the main six-target archery range, which opened at Johns Island County Park in March 2017. This static archery range features six targets that range from 10 to 50 feet in distance. Both archery facilities are open daily from sunrise to sunset, and all participants must bring their own equipment including bows and arrows. Field tips only are permitted; crossbows are not allowed. Admission to the archery range and 3-D course is $1 per person or free with Charleston County Parks’ Gold Pass. Ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The range and 3-D course are accessible from the second park entrance on Mullet Hall Road. Johns Island County Park is located at 2662 Mullet Hall Road (off of River Road) on Johns Island and is also the site of Mullet Hall Equestrian Center. Johns Island County Park and Mullet Hall Equestrian Center offer pristine scenery featuring 20 miles of equestrian and pedestrian trails winding through southern pines and moss-draped oaks, alongside open meadows and farm fields.

For more information on the Johns Island County Park archery range, including rules for participation, visit charlestoncountyparks.com or call 843.795.4386.