An ‘Old Salt’ Wins Big

By Mimi Wood, The Island Eye News Staff Writer

Conjure up the image of an “Old Salt,” and you have Tom Magnani. His weathered skin is an unspoken testimony to his life spent on the water, as are his thickly-calloused hands. Locals might recognize him from his long grey beard and hair, flying behind him, as he zooms his moped up and down the Waterway, and across the connector.

Magnani lives a simple life. He is reticent, but pleasant. He works construction, manual labor, usually six or seven days a week. Most days are hard, and long. Afterwards, he climbs aboard his skiff, and motors out to a spot in a nearby creek where a modest sailboat, that he calls home, is moored.

And he’s altered very little of that, despite a significant event which occurred this past Thanksgiving Day: Magnani won the lottery. He won big, in a scratch off. Life changing big.

The IOP Marina was abuzz on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, as news of Magnani’s windfall exploded.

“Good for him!” grinned Captain Lee Taylor, a longtime IOP fishing guide,”I couldn’t be happier if I’d won it myself!”

Taylor’s sentiment pervaded the marina. “It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy,” exclaimed Garrett Lacy, another local fishing guide. “No one deserves it more,” echoed Tommy Young, who manages the Marina Market.

“It’s not going to change who I am,” Magnani stated matter-offactly at the time. And, true to his word, little has changed.

Magnani arrived on the Isle of Palms via North Charleston, around 1999. He’d hooked up with a builder who was constructing a home for a physician on Goat Island. When the builder turned out to be less than reputable, Magnani struck a deal with the physician, offering to complete the home, in exchange for a weekly paycheck, and a place to live. Along with Sheba and Shark, his beloved black mutts, he moved into a plywood room and started working on the house.

Inspired by boats gliding past day after day, Magnani, with the physician’s help, bought a steel-hulled houseboat in Georgia.

However, problems persisted with The Drifter. She was moored in a local creek and had recurring holes in the hull from omnipresent oyster beds, which required constant patching. More critically, the anchor would not hold when big storms blew through.

One night a severe thunderstorm, with raging winds, drove the The Drifter ashore. Frightened, Sheba and Shark ran off.

Heartbroken, Magnani searched for them for weeks, as The Drifter ultimately ended up in a nearby creek, and sank. “It sank in a bad spot, and people could’ve gotten hurt,” Magnani retold of the wreck.

Despondent over both the loss of his home and his dogs, he was sitting on the back deck of the IOP Marina one day, when a young man approached him.

“He invited me to his church, and I went,” Magnani remembers. “Turns out some of the members were Goat Islanders. We all got together, went to Florida and came back with $4,000 worth of air bags. Divers and friends worked for a week to raise my boat. We finally got her to a mud bar, and out of harms way.”

His next home had a fiberglass hull, which fared better with the oyster shells, but was small. After that came a larger boat, The Drifter II. The two were tethered together one night when another storm crashed through, resulting with both boats up in the marsh. Magnani “lived in the mud for a month, until I got a tide high enough to get them off.” Not an easy life.

Back in his spot on the creek, Magnani contentedly called The Drifter II home for approximately five years, until one cold November night in 2014.

Relaxing in front of his TV in his long johns and a t-shirt, he glimpsed a flame, leaping from his heater to his propane tanks. Instinctively, he darted to his skiff; “by the time I got 100 yards away my boat was a ball of flames,” he recounted.

“I lost everything,” Magnani remembered. “The people at the marina had a benefit for me. People brought clothes, and made donations. I ended up buying a sailboat,” he explained, basically “a little box on the water with no windows or decks. It was just a roof over my head.”

And that’s been home sweet home for over two years, through countless storms, the most recent of which was Hurricane Matthew, in October, 2016.

“Matthew was rough for about a day and a half,” however, Magnani elaborated, “I’ve been through thunderstorms worse than that.”

The weather was glorious, though, on Thanksgiving Day this past year, when Magnani zipped his moped into the Circle K, on his way to Big Johns for dinner. “I bought two lottery tickets; the first one was nothing; the second one said $250,000. I had to look at it five times. I couldn’t believe it!” he smiles broadly.

Detouring back to the marina, Magnani asked Dockmaster Mike Pickett to check the ticket. “He had me read it,” Pickett recalls, “he didn’t think he’d seen it correctly.” Pickett verified the amount, then stowed the ticket for safekeeping.

“Two things come from my story,” Magnani concludes. “One, people will come together to help other people. The other is, as the song says, ‘Money can’t buy happiness,’ but it can buy a boat.”

So after donating two-thirds of the money to three charities, Magnani kept “one-third for me, and bought a boat with windows, a deck and lots of room. I’m ready to start my next adventure on the water.”