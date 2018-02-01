Agencies Respond To Suspected Hazmat Incident

By Emma Woodham, Staff Writer for Island Eye News

Photos by Steve Rosamilia

What started out as a quiet Tuesday on Sullivan’s Island quickly turned serious when a mysterious substance was discovered in fourteen different mailboxes. Just before noon on Jan. 16, a resident of I’on Ave. reported a suspicious substance in his mailbox. Captain Christopher Wallace of the Sullivan’s Island Police Department responded to the call and met with the complainant.

The resident stated that he discovered a powdery substance in his mailbox, and he also checked inside one of his neighbors’ boxes and found a similar substance.

In his official report, Captain Wallace stated that it looked as if someone had opened the mailbox and placed a small handful of the substance into the box. He immediately contacted Chief Chris Griffin who then contacted the FBI, the Sullivan’s Island Fire Department, and Andy Benke, Town Administrator.

Captain Wallace remained on the scene and was contacted shortly afterwards by FBI Agent Dan McTavish who advised him on how to proceed. While Sullivan’s Island PD secured the scene, Agent McTavish contacted close to a dozen different agencies including SLED, U.S. Postal Inspectors, City of Charleston Hazardous Material Response Team, Mount Pleasant Hazardous Material Response Team, Isle of Palms Police Department, and even the South Carolina Emergency Management out of Columbia, all of whom responded hastily. According to Mayor Pat O’Neil, members of the bomb squad approached the mailboxes first and then the hazmat teams collected samples. Charleston City Hazmat conducted tests on the substance onsite and it was determined to be nonhazardous. Over fourteen different mailboxes were found to contain the substance. Mayor O’Neil felt that the quick response from so many local agencies was an illustration of the good relationships that the Town of Sullivan’s Island has with other law enforcement and first response agencies. “This was a very well-coordinated effort by nearly a dozen agencies responding to an incident we never should have to anticipate,” he said. According to Town Administrator Andy Benke, this is still an ongoing investigation. Mailboxes are considered federal property and tampering with them is considered a federal crime. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service website says that violators can be fined up to $250,000 or even face prison time.

Administrator Benke stated that the exact charges that the responsible party would be facing have not yet been determined, but that federal, state, and local statutes are being reviewed. “We hope that an investigation will lead us to whoever carried out this act which necessitated the responses by about 60 members of about 11 different agencies, which tied up their personnel, equipment and time. Which made them unavailable for other potential incidents and produced significant financial costs,” Mayor O’Neil said. The Mayor also added that the timely, professional response of so many qualified agencies reassured him, and that he greatly appreciated the effort of everyone who responded to the incident. “Every one of them treated this as a highly serious matter. I wish we had not had occasion to see this response, but I was convinced and reassured that this was a very intelligent response by highly knowledgeable professionals, and as sweeping as it was, the response was appropriate to the potential danger posed by the incident.” Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the general area of I’on Ave. between 26th St. and 28th St. on Monday, Jan. 15 or Tuesday, Jan. 16, or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sullivan’s Island Police Department.