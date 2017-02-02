A War’s Impact

By Susan Middaugh for Island Eye News

Roy Williams grew up on Sullivan’s Island, taught history at Wando High School, and authored the book Images of “America: Sullivan’s Island,” Arcadia Publishing, Charleston, SC, 2004. As Sullivan’s Island’s resident historian, Williams is an exceptionally knowledgeable and engaging speaker. In his talk, titled “How the Spanish American War Brought Sullivan’s Island Back to Life,” Williams will tell how this lesser-known war had a very large impact on Sullivan’s Island and spurred the development of many prominent military structures including Batteries Capron and Pierce Butler (AKA the “Mound” at Stith Park) and Battery Gadsden itself. In a very-2017 addition to this history talk, Williams will include Then-and-Now photos of Island structures built during the Spanish American War. The “Now” photos are taken by drone to duplicate the height and angle of original photos that were taken from the air when these structures were still in use.

Williams will be the featured speaker in the on-going Battery Gadsden Cultural Center Speaker Series. Please join us on February 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center Auditorium, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island. Please Note: This is a change in venue. This free event is co-sponsored by the National Park Service and Battery Gadsden Cultural Center www.batterygadsden.com. Preserving the culture of art and history on Sullivan’s Island.