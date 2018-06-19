A Twist On Trash Pickup

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

The newly created Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew is recruiting volunteers for a summer of weekly beach sweeps that also offer good, clean community fun.

The sweeps start Monday, June 25, with a total of 11 scheduled through Labor Day.

Each Monday evening, organizers will ask volunteers to spend at least 30 minutes collecting trash between 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Front Beach, from 9th Ave. to the pier.

As they finish, volunteers can gather together at a designated local restaurant and enjoy IOP Cleanup Crew specials.

Organizers hope for a strong showing from Isle of Palms residents, but you do not need to live on Isle of Palms to participate. All ages are welcome to pitch in. Kids 14 and under must be supervised by an accompanying adult. Volunteers can help as many times as they want. Those who sign in and clean up at least three weeks during summer 2018 will get an IOP Cleanup Crew T-shirt.

The sign-in for each sweep will be on the beach near the walkover that leads to the public restrooms, next to Coconut Joe’s. Bags and gloves will be distributed with a limited number of reusable burlap bags available from South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The first three sweeps will end with gatherings at these Front Beach businesses:

June 25 – Coconut Joe’s

July 2 – The Windjammer

July 9 – The Dinghy Banana Cabana and Acme Lowcountry Kitchen also plan to host later in the summer.

The June 25 kickoff coincides with Coconut Joe’s Family Fun Days, which run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and include face painting, balloon art and live music.

Residents Katrina Limbach and Susan Hill Smith are launching Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew because they see a growing desire in the community to protect beach and ocean ecosystems from trash, which is accumulating at an alarming rate across the world.

It’s also an issue both women are personally passionate about. Limbach is already incorporating environmental education efforts into her work with Isle of Palms Beach Chair Company. Smith organized a posteclipse beach sweep by Wild Dunes Dolphins Swim Team last summer and now serves on Isle of Palms City Council.

Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew is an independent effort they hope will attract strong volunteer support and continue for many summers.

Follow Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew on Facebook for updates. The page includes a signup link for those who want to receive news by email. However, advance registration is not required to volunteer.