A Tree For Every Holiday

By Wendy Kelly for Island Eye News

If memory serves, my family pretty much always had a standard issue, fresh-cut tree this time of year. Be it a Frasier, Noble, or Douglas—the firs were always well represented.

I do recall one year when my dad went rogue and came home with a gorgeous, long-needled Scotch pine (commonly referred to in family lore as “that time dad almost ruined Christmas”).

Its needles were so long and so soft that all the decorations slid right off and onto the floor!

Were it not for our avocado green wall-to-wall shag carpeting, (kitchen included) 1975 would have been a tough year for ornaments in the Sang household.

But as I (and my muscles) get older, the idea of bringing home a fresh tree, wrestling it off the car, dragging it into the house and coaxing it into the tree stand is sounding ever so- slightly less fun. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg—don’t even get me started on the sap, the shedding needles, and the annual moral dilemma of how to correctly dispose of it. Sure, I could just bite the bullet and buy myself a pre-lit, flame-retardant specimen from a big box store, but being a nature-lover and a professional gardener, an artificial tree just isn’t going to cut it.

So I’ve decided to start a new holiday tradition with my family this year; we are getting a live tree. And by live, I mean alive.

I don’t know why I didn’t think of it before; especially living in the lowcountry. It’s not as if the ground ever really freezes, so you can pretty much plant anytime. And just think how cool will it be to look outside one day and have a living and beautiful reminder of all our past holiday celebrations. In addition to creating new habitats for all the outside critters, we’ll be doing a solid for mother earth at the same time.

We don’t have to limit ourselves to Christmas festivities, either. Every family can get behind this tradition whether they celebrate Christmas or not. After all, there are a heck of a lot of holy days being celebrated this time of year.

Celebrating Hanukkah? There are a surprising number of local tree and shrub choices that are native to Israel, such as Vitex (chaste tree), lots of cypress varieties, fig trees, and even oaks. If Kwanza is how your family rolls, think about choosing a small tree or shrub that’s native to Africa, like podocarpus (yew), ficus or pittosporum. If you’re a practicing Muslim, you can pay homage to your faith with a Juniper, a Hawthorne, or a palm. For the Buddhists among us, there’s a great selection of Indian natives available locally, including lantana, Oleander and even the Pointsettia.

Whatever your family is celebrating this year, there’s a shrub or tree to fit the bill.

As for me, I’m going to start with a sweet little Carolina Sapphire and go from there. Happy Holidays and Happy Planting!

Wendy Sang Kelly is owner of Garden Pixies, find her online at www.gardenpixies.com or call 843.822.1044.