A Satisfying Meal For A Cold Winter Night

By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News

Chili

Ingredients:

1 cup dried pinto beans

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 poblano pepper, seeded and chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1 Tbsp chili powder

2 tsp Mexican oregano

1 Tbsp ground cumin

1 ½ lb ground beef

Heavy dash of Worcestershire sauce

1 28 oz can tomatoes, or tomato puree

4 cups stock

Salt and pepper, to taste

Garnish ingredients: grated sharp cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, minced onion, sour cream, tortilla chips or flour tortillas

Instructions:

1. The night before soak the beans in water that comes at least 4 inches above the beans. Drain and rinse the following day and cook beans in a pot of water until tender.

2. Heat olive oil in large pot or Dutch oven and add onions. Cook at medium heat until softened, about 10 minutes.

3. Add the peppers and cook another 5 minutes. Add the garlic, tomato paste and dried spices and cook another minute.

4. Add the ground beef and cook breaking it into pieces while cooking and cook until meat is cooked through.

5. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for about an hour, stirring occasionally.

6. Serve with desired toppings.

Culinary instructor Marilyn Markel lives in the South Carolina Lowcountry, has served as culinary director for several schools and is a member of Les Dames d’Escoffier, Southern Foodways Alliance and International Association of Culinary Professionals.