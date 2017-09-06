900 Volunteers Needed

By Christine Messick for The Island Eye News

Reading Partners South Carolina is preparing for the 2017-18 school year by recruiting community volunteers to work directly in local schools, with kindergarten to fifth grade students who are struggling to read. Reading Partners is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides volunteer-led, one-on-one literacy tutoring to more than 800 elementary school students in 17 high poverty schools in Charleston and Berkeley counties.

Reading Partners’ program is highly effective and data-driven, helping at-risk students master the fundamental reading skills needed to succeed in the classroom and beyond. Volunteers commit to spending 45 minutes with one student at least once a week for an entire school year. This individualized instruction empowers each student to increase literacy skills and become lifelong readers.

The organization is currently recruiting volunteers to serve during the 2017-18 school year. The lowcountry community is encouraged to join Reading Partners as a tutor by registering online at readingpartners.org/ volunteer. To meet volunteer requirements, you must be fourteen years or older and commit to at least one hour per week. You do not need to have prior teaching or tutoring experience to join Reading Partners. To learn more about Reading Partners and its programs, please visit readingpartners.org/location/south-carolina