$40,00 Donated To Local Child Abuse Prevention

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Festivity filled the Isle of Palms Exchange Club October 26th, in celebration of the 25th Annual Isle of Palms Connector Run and Walk for the Child – always held the first Saturday in October. This year the club was pleased to donate $40,000 to nine local organizations who work passionately for the healing and prevention of child abuse. Representatives from Carolina Youth Development Center, Child Abuse Prevention Association of Beaufort, Darkness to Light, Dee Norton Lowcountry Children’s Center, Florence Crittenton, HALOS, Lowcountry Orphan Relief, and Windwood Farm received their checks and enlightened those attending with the fervor of their missions.