By Charlotte Park for Island Eye News

On Jan. 27 the Charleston Restaurant Foundation invites guests to head to Boone Hall Plantation for the world’s largest oyster festival, the 36th Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival. Tickets are now available for purchase online at CharlestonRestaurantAssociation.com.

A tribute to the mighty mollusk, the Lowcountry Oyster Festival will feature over 80,000 pounds of oysters, in addition to a variety of food options from local restaurants and food trucks. Event highlights include the legendary “Oyster Shucking” and “Oyster Eating” contests, live music on the main stage, local wine and beer, and the Pluff-a-Pallooza Children’s Area.

“We can’t wait to welcome the world’s largest oyster festival back to Boone Hall Plantation on Jan. 27,” shares Charleston Restaurant Foundation President Jonathan Kish. “One of the most highly anticipated culinary events of the year, the Oyster Festival is always a memorable experience for both visitors and locals alike.”

The Lowcountry Oyster Festival runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

General admission is $17.50 in advance online and $25 the day of the event.

Children ten and under are free with paying adult. VIP tickets are $100 through Dec. 31 and $125 starting Jan. 1, which include admission to the VIP tent for unlimited oysters, food and beverages. There is no charge for general parking.

The festival is a rain or shine event. No pets, coolers or outside food and beverages will be allowed. Oyster knives and gloves will be available for purchase. Boone Hall Plantation is located at 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464.

There are two entrances into the event: the main Boone Hall entrance off Long Point Road and the entrance off Highway 17.

The Lowcountry Oyster Festival is a charity fundraiser.

For more information and to join the #LowcountryOysterFest conversation, follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.