35th Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival Returns To Boone Hall

By Charlotte Parks for The Island Eye News

On Jan. 28, the Greater Charleston Restaurant Association invites guests to head to Boone Hall Plantation for the world’s largest oyster festival- the 35th Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival. Tickets are now available for purchase online at charlestonrestaurantassociation.com/ lowcountry-oyster-festival. Named one of the “Top 20 Events in the Southeast” by the Southeastern Tourism Society, the Lowcountry Oyster Festival will feature over 80,000 pounds of oysters, in addition to a variety of food options from local restaurants and food trucks. Event highlights include the legendary “Oyster Shucking” and “Oyster Eating” contests, live music on the main stage, local wine and beer, and the Pluff-a-Pallooza Children’s Area. “We are thrilled to be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the world’s largest oyster festival here in Charleston and can’t wait for the fun to begin on January 28,” shares Greater Charleston Restaurant Association President Randall Goldman. “One of the most highly-anticipated culinary events of the year, the Oyster Festival is always an unforgettable experience for both visitors and locals alike.” Children will have a blast at the festival’s Pluff-a-Pallooza Children’s Area, a celebration of the oysters’ natural habitat with offerings including pluff mudd arts and crafts, cookie decorating with “pluff mudd frosting,” live theatre performances of “Pearlie the Amazing Oyster,” bubble therapy, face painting, sweetgrass basket weaving, bounce houses, an electronic bull, giant live and ridable dinosaurs, air dancers and jugglers. Various other organizations such as The Bee Cause Project, Charleston Water Keeper, the Turtle Survival Alliance and the Surfrider Foundation will also be on site to share interesting environmental education with kids. The Lowcountry Oyster Festival runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $17.50 in advance online, at Boone Hall Farms, or at any official Visitors Center. Children ten and under are free with paying adult. Tickets are $25 the day of the event and can be purchased at the gate. VIP admission is $100 and includes access to the VIP lane at the entry gate and VIP tent with food, beverages and oysters. All food and beverage tickets are sold separately. Local and domestic oysters will be available steamed and by the bucket at market price. The festival is a rain or shine event. No pets, coolers or outside food and beverages will be allowed. Oyster knives and gloves will be available for purchase. Boone Hall Plantation is located at 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant. There are two entrances into the event: the main Boone Hall entrance off Long Point Road and the entrance off Highway 17. The Lowcountry Oyster Festival is a charity fundraiser.

For more information and to join the #LowcountryOysterFest conversation, follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.