28th Annual Tea Room & Craft Boutique

By Carol King for The Island Eye News

Spring is here and it’s time for the Annual Tea Room, which will be held Wednesday, March 21 through Friday, March 23 at the First United Methodist Church.. A delicious lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and features favorites such as black bean and okra soups, shrimp and chicken salad plates, Greek salad plates, croissant sandwiches: shrimp or chicken salad – served with our traditional cheese straws. Desserts include: old fashioned strawberry shortcake, fudge brownie with whipped cream, berry-glazed cheesecake. All items are homemade by volunteers and prepared fresh each day.

Additionally, the Crafty Ladies Boutique will be open, featuring many unusual items for the home as well as gifts. Lunch reservations for groups are encouraged. Takeout orders are also accepted. Call 843.886.6610 for reservations or takeout.

The Church is located at the corner of 21st Ave. and Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms. Visit their website, IOPMethodist.com or facebook.com/ FUMCIOP for details.