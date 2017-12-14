2017 Fur Ball Brings Community Together

By Carrie Browning-Perez for The Island Eye News

Pet Helpers recently held its annual fundraising gala, Fur Ball. This year’s event brought together over 300 members of the Charleston community. The event was held in the grand Crystal Ballroom at the Marriott. Belly-dancers, Moroccan décor and the Joe Clarke Big Band entertained a room filled with animal lovers. A silent and live auction with items ranging from one-of-a-kind animal prints to exclusive trips to Tuscany, Italy raised a generous amount of money to help support the ever-growing, non-profit organization that has been around for over 39 years. A committee is already being formed and plans are in motion for the 2018 Fur Ball which will be held in the fall. Stay connected about all the events and happenings at Pet Helpers through social media or on their website, pethelpers. org.

About Pet Helpers: Pet Helpers is a 501(c)3 Adoption Center and Spay/ Neuter Clinic that serves communities across the Low country. Our mission is to end the euthanasia of all adoptable cats and dogs by keeping all animals until adopted; providing low cost spay/neuter surgeries; offering humane education programs; pursuing animal-cruelty prosecution; and initiating animal welfare legislation.