19th Annual Isle Of Palms Half Rubber

By Aaron Sweet for The Island Eye News

The 2017 Half Rubber Tournament will take place on Saturday, August 12 at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 8:00 a.m.

Teams can consist of 3 or 4 players and costs $25 per person. Every participant will receive a tournament t-shirt. The Champion of the Tournament and Runner Up will receive prizes from local sponsors and businesses.

Sponsors currently involved in the 2017 tournament are East Cooper Sporting Goods, Barrier Island Eco Tours, Windjammer, Coconut Joe’s, The Dinghy, Morgan Creek Grill, Home Team BBQ, Banana Cabana and Hyman’s Seafood.

Register a team today at iop.net or for more information please contact the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 843.886.8294.