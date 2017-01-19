Dear Island Neighbors, I hope your 2017 is thus far a very happy and healthy one and will continue as such through all its 12 months. I don’t know about you, but it seems that nearly every year goes by faster than the previous one…time inflation? Below we have info on several Island events you …
Message From The Mayor Of Sullivan’s Island: January 2017
Dear Island Neighbors, I hope your 2017 is thus far a very happy and healthy one and will continue as such through all its 12 months. I don’t know about you, but it seems that nearly every year goes by faster than the previous one…time inflation? Below we have info on several Island events you …View full post
Satisfy Your Hunger With Warm Winter Waffles
By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News Warm waffles in the middle of winter are so satisfying on a lazy weekend day. A pinch of cornmeal gives these fluffy waffles a little bite. For breakfast or brunch serve with warmed syrup, it’s intensely satisfying, or try the soft sorghum butter with fried chicken. Add a …View full post
The Crabpot Players Successful Return
By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor Photos by Steve Rosamilia The opening performance of the Crabpot Players’ “The Last Meeting of the Nights of the White Magnolia” was a success. The show enjoyed a full house, a crowd loud with laughter, and a standing ovation. Under the leadership of Jimmy Ward, the all male …View full post
Time For Dreaming
By Wendy Kelly for Island Eye News If you’re anything like me, that last cold snap didn’t do your yard and garden any favors. The usual protocol for my plants when a frigid weather looms is to bring some inside, put some in the garage, cover some, and pretty much just cross my fingers on …View full post
Carroll Declares Candidacy To Be Isle Of Palms Mayor
By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer Isle of Palms City Councilmember Jimmy Carroll has announced with the start of the new year that he is running for mayor in the city’s 2017 elections in November. Carroll is a lifelong island resident and well-known local realtor who was first elected to council in …View full post