Feb 04 2017

Author Michele Moore To Discuss The Cigar Factory At Poe Library

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor “The sun leaned for down bringing shade to the waterfront,” begins Michele Moore’s entrancing novel, set in the time when the fishermen of the Mosquito Fleet rowed miles offshore for their daily catch and street vendors sold she-crab and porgy. With keen, evocative dialect and remarkable prose, The …

Feb 03 2017

Sullivan’s Island Elections Open

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor It seems we can’t get away from politics no matter how hard we try. The good news for those who may be feeling burned-out is the upcoming local election season. These elections are a much needed reminder that we are part of a community and that when it …

Feb 03 2017

Sullivan’s Island Residents At Inauguration

By Martha Morris for Island Eye News Representative Mark Sanford and his sons attended the 58th Presidential Inaugural Ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, January 20, 2017. Sanford and his staff hosted close to two hundred constituents for the event. Over 3,000 residents of South Carolina’s First District requested tickets, …

Feb 03 2017

Artistic Adventures To Spark Up Your Year

By Carol Antman for Island Eye News  Picasso said that “the purpose of art is to wash away the dust of daily life from our souls.” Who couldn’t use more of that? Here are a few perspective altering experiences to get onto your calendar now. Boogie Down Join hands in a circle of positivity at …

Feb 02 2017

Isle Of Palms Officials Plan Great American Eclipse Party

By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer Isle of Palms has billed itself as a “perfect” place to experience the Great American Eclipse in August, and the city is already planning for a Front Beach celebration of the celestial event. “This is an opportunity that I don’t think any of us will live to …

Feb 02 2017

A War’s Impact

By Susan Middaugh for Island Eye News Roy Williams grew up on Sullivan’s Island, taught history at Wando High School, and authored the book Images of “America: Sullivan’s Island,” Arcadia Publishing, Charleston, SC, 2004. As Sullivan’s Island’s resident historian, Williams is an exceptionally knowledgeable and engaging speaker. In his talk, titled “How the Spanish American …

Feb 01 2017

Sweat And Smiles

By KimberMarie Faircloth for Island Eye News Sweat and smiles abound on the chilly morning of the 34th Annual Charlie Post Classic 15k/5k. Organized by the Charleston Running Club, the Classic had runners weaving around the scenic and well-known roads of Sullivan’s Island. In honor of Dr. Charlie Post, who was a local family physician …

Jan 31 2017

Fugitive Wanted For Sword Assault Found On Isle Of Palms

By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer Photos by Mic Smith A man wanted for allegedly assaulting two victims with a “katana like sword” during a December meeting on Daniel Island was arrested Jan. 25 at an Isle of Palms residence by U.S. Marshals and Berkeley County Sheriff’s detectives. However, he was released …

Jan 27 2017

Magnolia Offering Two Internships To French Gardens

By Herb Frazier for Island Eye News Magnolia Plantation and Gardens near Charleston, S.C., is accepting applications for two horticulture internships at French gardens in the summer of 2017. The program is open to college students who are American citizens enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year horticulture or landscape architecture program at a U.S. …

Jan 26 2017

Fugitive Wanted for Sword Assault Arrested on Isle Of Palms

By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer Photos by Mic Smith A man wanted for allegedly assaulting two victims with a “katana like sword” during a December meeting in Charleston was arrested Wednesday morning at an Isle of Palms residence by U.S. Marshals and Berkeley County Sheriff’s detectives. A warrant identified the arrested …

