Jan 27 2017

Magnolia Offering Two Internships To French Gardens

By Herb Frazier for Island Eye News Magnolia Plantation and Gardens near Charleston, S.C., is accepting applications for two horticulture internships at French gardens in the summer of 2017. The program is open to college students who are American citizens enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year horticulture or landscape architecture program at a U.S. …

Jan 26 2017

Fugitive Wanted for Sword Assault Arrested on Isle Of Palms

By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer Photos by Mic Smith A man wanted for allegedly assaulting two victims with a “katana like sword” during a December meeting in Charleston was arrested Wednesday morning at an Isle of Palms residence by U.S. Marshals and Berkeley County Sheriff’s detectives. A warrant identified the arrested …

Jan 24 2017

Art Appreciation: The Luminous Pastel Painting

By Julie Cook for Island Eye News When many people hear the word “pastel,” soft pale colors come to mind. However, in the art world, pastel refers to an art medium that is brilliant in color used to create luminous works of art with a velvety, buttery surface. Often visitors in the gallery are pleasantly …

Jan 23 2017

Celebrate Your Four Legged Friend

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor Photos by IOP Recreation Staff On Saturday, February 4 at 9 a.m. the Isle of Palms Recreation Center will be taken over by man’s best friend for the annual IOP Doggie Day at the Rec. There is something for dogs, owners, and dog enthusiasts alike at this free …

Jan 23 2017

Pastides Elected Chair Sea Grant Consortium’s

By Susan Ferris Hill for Island Eye News University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides has been elected chair of S.C. Sea Grant Consortium’s Board of Directors. Pastides began his one-year term on January 1, 2017. “I am delighted to have this opportunity to work with Executive Director Rick DeVoe and the S.C. Sea Grant …

Jan 22 2017

Mining Is No Longer Deep Underground

By Bob Hooper for Island Eye News “Mining” your data is a little bit like mining coal. It is dirty and dangerous, and not without risk. Mining data is done from your computer and in many cases with your permission. Lots of companies try to install PUPs (potentially unwanted programs) or just outright malware (a …

Jan 22 2017

Red Cross Urges Families To Prepare For Possible Impacts From Severe Weather

Staff Report for Island Eye News Severe weather is forecasted to affect South Carolina this weekend, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds, with the potential for tornadoes, flooding, downed trees, and power outages. The American Red Cross is urging people to prepare their families now, before the weather moves in. “We want everyone to be …

Jan 19 2017

Message From The Mayor Of Sullivan’s Island: January 2017

Dear Island Neighbors, I hope your 2017 is thus far a very happy and healthy one and will continue as such through all its 12 months. I don’t know about you, but it seems that nearly every year goes by faster than the previous one…time inflation? Below we have info on several Island events you …

Jan 19 2017

Satisfy Your Hunger With Warm Winter Waffles

By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News Warm waffles in the middle of winter are so satisfying on a lazy weekend day. A pinch of cornmeal gives these fluffy waffles a little bite. For breakfast or brunch serve with warmed syrup, it’s intensely satisfying, or try the soft sorghum butter with fried chicken. Add a …

Jan 18 2017

The Crabpot Players Successful Return

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor Photos by Steve Rosamilia The opening performance of the Crabpot Players’ “The Last Meeting of the Nights of the White Magnolia” was a success. The show enjoyed a full house, a crowd loud with laughter, and a standing ovation. Under the leadership of Jimmy Ward, the all male …

