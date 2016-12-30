By Kim Sawyer for Island Eye News With three very successful years of this event under its belt, East Cooper Meals on Wheels will hold its 4th Annual Oyster Roast on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Palmetto Islands County Park. The event has been sponsored by Royall ACE Hardware. Noisy Oyster will supply the oysters. In …
East Cooper Meals On Wheels Hosts Annual Oyster Roast
Local Artist Paints Mural On Front Beach
Staff Report for Island Eye News Artist Gretta Kruesi of Isle of Palms was commissioned by the city to paint a mural. Gretta using funds earmarked in this year’s budget for public art. When completed, the work will cover three walls of the building. Sea turtles, dolphins and a “vintage” Isle of Palms Postcard will …View full post
What I’ve Learned In 2016
By Meredith Nelson, M.Ed. for Island Eye News I’ve learned a thing or two this year. Some fitness-related, some not even remotely so. I am always trying to improve in my skills, whether they are professional or personal, physical or mental, within myself or between me and the world. Here, in no particular order, are …View full post
Residents Get Creative With Gingerbread
Photos by Steve Rosamilia On Sunday, Dec. 11, Sullivan’s Island residents enjoyed the Annual Gingerbread Decorating Party at the Island Club House. Sponsored by the Town and the Island Club, this year the event included an interactive holiday performance from the Sprout’s Children’s Theatre.View full post
Keeping Pets Warm
Staff Report for Island Eye News Charleston Animal Society was supported with donations to keep homeless pets warm this winter thanks to Exclusive Properties and Crescom Bank. This is the second year Exclusive Properties has donated over 150 sets of sheets, towels and blankets to help our local pets stay warm. CresCom Bank took donations …View full post