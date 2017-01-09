(Photo by Catherine Main)

Landowners Give To The Community

By Alison Geer for Island Eye News Landowners of a unique property on Sullivan’s Island recently made a gift of conservation as well as a gift for low-income housing. They donated a conservation easement on this beachfront tract to the East Cooper Land Trust. Executive Director Catherine Main said, “This project is an unprecedented approach …

View full post
Charge!

Polar Bear Plunge 2017

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor Photos by Steve Rosamilia The 22nd annual Polar Bear Plunge was a blur of costumed bodies (cows, superheroes Princess Leia and more!) who enjoyed the event despite the dreary weather. Participants started to gather as early as 10 a.m. and crowds steadily increased until the ten second countdown, led …

View full post
Sue Chadwick and Michele Powell enjoy the party. (Photo by Steve Rosamilia)

Enjoy A Symphony Of Oysters

By Nadja Vandenberg for Island Eye News Love oysters? Then you don’t want to miss the F.T Stack Memorial Oyster Roast on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the best oysters and views in town. The event was renamed two years ago in memory of Francis Thomas “Bud” Stack who passed away in February 2015—just a few …

View full post

Sullivan’s Island Council Plans For The Future

By Amy Mercer, Editor for Island Eye News The final town council meeting for 2016 took place on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Councilmembers unanimously approved all 5 action items. Mayor O’Neil started off by offering a public acknowledgement of appreciation for the Thanksgiving luncheon that was provided to the staff by a group of residents. The …

View full post
sm-jpg

East Cooper Meals On Wheels Hosts Annual Oyster Roast

By Kim Sawyer for Island Eye News  With three very successful years of this event under its belt, East Cooper Meals on Wheels will hold its 4th Annual Oyster Roast on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Palmetto Islands County Park. The event has been sponsored by Royall ACE Hardware. Noisy Oyster will supply the oysters. In …

View full post
Landowners Give To The CommunityPolar Bear Plunge 2017Enjoy A Symphony Of OystersSullivan’s Island Council Plans For The FutureEast Cooper Meals On Wheels Hosts Annual Oyster Roast

Jan 09 2017

Landowners Give To The Community

(Photo by Catherine Main)

By Alison Geer for Island Eye News Landowners of a unique property on Sullivan’s Island recently made a gift of conservation as well as a gift for low-income housing. They donated a conservation easement on this beachfront tract to the East Cooper Land Trust. Executive Director Catherine Main said, “This project is an unprecedented approach …

Continue reading »

Jan 06 2017

Polar Bear Plunge 2017

Charge!

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor Photos by Steve Rosamilia The 22nd annual Polar Bear Plunge was a blur of costumed bodies (cows, superheroes Princess Leia and more!) who enjoyed the event despite the dreary weather. Participants started to gather as early as 10 a.m. and crowds steadily increased until the ten second countdown, led …

Continue reading »

Jan 05 2017

Enjoy A Symphony Of Oysters

Sue Chadwick and Michele Powell enjoy the party. (Photo by Steve Rosamilia)

By Nadja Vandenberg for Island Eye News Love oysters? Then you don’t want to miss the F.T Stack Memorial Oyster Roast on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the best oysters and views in town. The event was renamed two years ago in memory of Francis Thomas “Bud” Stack who passed away in February 2015—just a few …

Continue reading »

Jan 04 2017

Sullivan’s Island Council Plans For The Future

By Amy Mercer, Editor for Island Eye News The final town council meeting for 2016 took place on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Councilmembers unanimously approved all 5 action items. Mayor O’Neil started off by offering a public acknowledgement of appreciation for the Thanksgiving luncheon that was provided to the staff by a group of residents. The …

Continue reading »

Dec 30 2016

East Cooper Meals On Wheels Hosts Annual Oyster Roast

sm-jpg

By Kim Sawyer for Island Eye News  With three very successful years of this event under its belt, East Cooper Meals on Wheels will hold its 4th Annual Oyster Roast on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Palmetto Islands County Park. The event has been sponsored by Royall ACE Hardware. Noisy Oyster will supply the oysters. In …

Continue reading »

Dec 30 2016

Local Artist Paints Mural On Front Beach

fullsizerender

Staff Report for Island Eye News Artist Gretta Kruesi of Isle of Palms was commissioned by the city to paint a mural. Gretta using funds earmarked in this year’s budget for public art. When completed, the work will cover three walls of the building. Sea turtles, dolphins and a “vintage” Isle of Palms Postcard will …

Continue reading »

Dec 29 2016

What I’ve Learned In 2016

By Meredith Nelson, M.Ed. for Island Eye News I’ve learned a thing or two this year. Some fitness-related, some not even remotely so. I am always trying to improve in my skills, whether they are professional or personal, physical or mental, within myself or between me and the world. Here, in no particular order, are …

Continue reading »

Dec 29 2016

Residents Get Creative With Gingerbread

Clara Toole, Anderson Toole, Lucy Brown, Grace Brown, Margaret Brown, and Burton McCulley. Councilmembers in the aftermath. Megan and Katie Williams.

Photos by Steve Rosamilia On Sunday, Dec. 11, Sullivan’s Island residents enjoyed the Annual Gingerbread Decorating Party at the Island Club House. Sponsored by the Town and the Island Club, this year the event included an interactive holiday performance from the Sprout’s Children’s Theatre.

Dec 29 2016

Keeping Pets Warm

fullsizerender3

Staff Report for Island Eye News Charleston Animal Society was supported with donations to keep homeless pets warm this winter thanks to Exclusive Properties and Crescom Bank. This is the second year Exclusive Properties has donated over 150 sets of sheets, towels and blankets to help our local pets stay warm. CresCom Bank took donations …

Continue reading »

Dec 29 2016

The Coin Collector: What Makes A Coin Valuable?

ccpq

By Arnold Miniman for Island Eye News Approximately two years ago I was approached by a man who had been given a collection of Morgan silver dollars by a relative and wanted to know what they were worth. Morgan dollars were minted from 1878-1904 and again in 1921. They weighed 26.73 grams with a composition …

Continue reading »

Older posts «