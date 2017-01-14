By Kim Keelor for Island Eye News The Citadel’s new Swain Department of Nursing is being established through the generosity of a gift from the Swain family, which has been a part of The Citadel family for decades. The seven-figure gift was initiated by brothers David C. Swain, Jr., Citadel Class of 1980, and his …
By Kim Keelor for Island Eye News The Citadel's new Swain Department of Nursing is being established through the generosity of a gift from the Swain family, which has been a part of The Citadel family for decades. The seven-figure gift was initiated by brothers David C. Swain, Jr., Citadel Class of 1980, and his …
Dear Editor, Your Beach Renourishment assessment, levied by the Wild Dunes Community Association is unfair. I doubt that any resident of the IOP is against renourishing our beach but the cost should be shared by every property owner on the Island. Why are the property owners of Wild Dunes singled out for such an expensive …
By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News My mother always made these on Christmas morning when we were growing up. We always added a smear of grape jelly. The muscadine butter is a twist on that classic sausage biscuit with grape jelly. SAUSAGE AND BISCUIT PINWHEELS Makes about 20 pinwheels Ingredients 1 batch of biscuit …
By Amy Mercer for Island Eye News Dewees Island is home to avid naturalists and environmentally conscious people who are drawn to island because of its natural beauty. The 3-mile island also boasts a community of creatives including painters, writers, woodworkers, quilters, musicians, vocalists, historians, museum curators, professors, calligraphers and of course photographers. The Huyler …
By Sarah Reynolds for Island Eye News Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) staff member Mark Madden was presented with the 2015 South Carolina Environmental Awareness Award on Dec. 5. This award recognizes outstanding contributions made toward the protection, conservation and improvement of South Carolina's natural resources. Madden is the interpretation and stewardship manager …