East Cooper Meals On Wheels Hosts Annual Oyster Roast

By Kim Sawyer for Island Eye News  With three very successful years of this event under its belt, East Cooper Meals on Wheels will hold its 4th Annual Oyster Roast on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Palmetto Islands County Park. The event has been sponsored by Royall ACE Hardware. Noisy Oyster will supply the oysters. In …

Local Artist Paints Mural On Front Beach

Staff Report for Island Eye News Artist Gretta Kruesi of Isle of Palms was commissioned by the city to paint a mural. Gretta using funds earmarked in this year’s budget for public art. When completed, the work will cover three walls of the building. Sea turtles, dolphins and a “vintage” Isle of Palms Postcard will …

What I’ve Learned In 2016

By Meredith Nelson, M.Ed. for Island Eye News I’ve learned a thing or two this year. Some fitness-related, some not even remotely so. I am always trying to improve in my skills, whether they are professional or personal, physical or mental, within myself or between me and the world. Here, in no particular order, are …

Clara Toole, Anderson Toole, Lucy Brown, Grace Brown, Margaret Brown, and Burton McCulley. Councilmembers in the aftermath. Megan and Katie Williams.

Residents Get Creative With Gingerbread

Photos by Steve Rosamilia On Sunday, Dec. 11, Sullivan’s Island residents enjoyed the Annual Gingerbread Decorating Party at the Island Club House. Sponsored by the Town and the Island Club, this year the event included an interactive holiday performance from the Sprout’s Children’s Theatre.

Keeping Pets Warm

Staff Report for Island Eye News Charleston Animal Society was supported with donations to keep homeless pets warm this winter thanks to Exclusive Properties and Crescom Bank. This is the second year Exclusive Properties has donated over 150 sets of sheets, towels and blankets to help our local pets stay warm. CresCom Bank took donations …

Dec 30 2016

Dec 30 2016

Dec 29 2016

Dec 29 2016

Dec 29 2016

Dec 29 2016

The Coin Collector: What Makes A Coin Valuable?

By Arnold Miniman for Island Eye News Approximately two years ago I was approached by a man who had been given a collection of Morgan silver dollars by a relative and wanted to know what they were worth. Morgan dollars were minted from 1878-1904 and again in 1921. They weighed 26.73 grams with a composition …

Dec 28 2016

Art, Chefs, Islanders Raise Money For Those In Legal Need

By Sarah Nolan for Island Eye News On Sunday, Nov. 13, the 17th Annual Sullivan’s Island Art on the Beach, Chefs in the Kitchen event brought together over 40 local artists and several restaurants and catering companies to showcase some of the spectacular homes on Sullivan’s Island. This is the second year where the event …

Dec 28 2016

Isle Of Palms Festival

By Amy Mercer for Island Eye News Photos by Steve Rosamilia On Saturday, Dec. 3, crowds gathered for the annual Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival. This free event included live music from Haley Mae Campbell, carnival rides, food and craft vendors and even a visit from Santa Claus! Free entertainment included: jump castles, mechanical …

Dec 28 2016

Mary Alice Monroe At Battery Gadsden

Photos by Steve Rosamilia On Thursday, Dec. 15, Battery Gadsden Cultural Center presented Mary Alice Monroe, a New York Times bestselling author and Isle of Palms resident. As an ardent conservationist Mary Alice serves on the board of the South Carolina Aquarium and The Leatherback Trust. Mary Alice talked about her most recent book, “A …

Dec 28 2016

Helping Those In Need This Holiday Season

By Sarah Reynolds for Island Eye News  Support the Lowcountry Food Bank and save on admission to the Holiday Festival of Lights! Discount offered Monday through Thursday with donation. James Island County Park’s Holiday Festival of Lights is open nightly through Jan. 1, featuring over 700 bright, beautiful light displays of all shapes and sizes. …

