By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor “The sun leaned for down bringing shade to the waterfront,” begins Michele Moore’s entrancing novel, set in the time when the fishermen of the Mosquito Fleet rowed miles offshore for their daily catch and street vendors sold she-crab and porgy. With keen, evocative dialect and remarkable prose, The …
Author Michele Moore To Discuss The Cigar Factory At Poe Library
By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor “The sun leaned for down bringing shade to the waterfront,” begins Michele Moore’s entrancing novel, set in the time when the fishermen of the Mosquito Fleet rowed miles offshore for their daily catch and street vendors sold she-crab and porgy. With keen, evocative dialect and remarkable prose, The …View full post
Sullivan’s Island Elections Open
By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor It seems we can’t get away from politics no matter how hard we try. The good news for those who may be feeling burned-out is the upcoming local election season. These elections are a much needed reminder that we are part of a community and that when it …View full post
Sullivan’s Island Residents At Inauguration
By Martha Morris for Island Eye News Representative Mark Sanford and his sons attended the 58th Presidential Inaugural Ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, January 20, 2017. Sanford and his staff hosted close to two hundred constituents for the event. Over 3,000 residents of South Carolina’s First District requested tickets, …View full post
Artistic Adventures To Spark Up Your Year
By Carol Antman for Island Eye News Picasso said that “the purpose of art is to wash away the dust of daily life from our souls.” Who couldn’t use more of that? Here are a few perspective altering experiences to get onto your calendar now. Boogie Down Join hands in a circle of positivity at …View full post
Isle Of Palms Officials Plan Great American Eclipse Party
By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer Isle of Palms has billed itself as a “perfect” place to experience the Great American Eclipse in August, and the city is already planning for a Front Beach celebration of the celestial event. “This is an opportunity that I don’t think any of us will live to …View full post