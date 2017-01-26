By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer Photos by Mic Smith A man wanted for allegedly assaulting two victims with a “katana like sword” during a December meeting in Charleston was arrested Wednesday morning at an Isle of Palms residence by U.S. Marshals and Berkeley County Sheriff’s detectives. A warrant identified the arrested …
Fugitive Wanted for Sword Assault Arrested on Isle Of Palms
By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer Photos by Mic Smith A man wanted for allegedly assaulting two victims with a “katana like sword” during a December meeting in Charleston was arrested Wednesday morning at an Isle of Palms residence by U.S. Marshals and Berkeley County Sheriff’s detectives. A warrant identified the arrested …View full post
Art Appreciation: The Luminous Pastel Painting
By Julie Cook for Island Eye News When many people hear the word “pastel,” soft pale colors come to mind. However, in the art world, pastel refers to an art medium that is brilliant in color used to create luminous works of art with a velvety, buttery surface. Often visitors in the gallery are pleasantly …View full post
Celebrate Your Four Legged Friend
By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor Photos by IOP Recreation Staff On Saturday, February 4 at 9 a.m. the Isle of Palms Recreation Center will be taken over by man’s best friend for the annual IOP Doggie Day at the Rec. There is something for dogs, owners, and dog enthusiasts alike at this free …View full post
Pastides Elected Chair Sea Grant Consortium’s
By Susan Ferris Hill for Island Eye News University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides has been elected chair of S.C. Sea Grant Consortium’s Board of Directors. Pastides began his one-year term on January 1, 2017. “I am delighted to have this opportunity to work with Executive Director Rick DeVoe and the S.C. Sea Grant …View full post
Mining Is No Longer Deep Underground
By Bob Hooper for Island Eye News “Mining” your data is a little bit like mining coal. It is dirty and dangerous, and not without risk. Mining data is done from your computer and in many cases with your permission. Lots of companies try to install PUPs (potentially unwanted programs) or just outright malware (a …View full post