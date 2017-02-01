By KimberMarie Faircloth for Island Eye News Sweat and smiles abound on the chilly morning of the 34th Annual Charlie Post Classic 15k/5k. Organized by the Charleston Running Club, the Classic had runners weaving around the scenic and well-known roads of Sullivan’s Island. In honor of Dr. Charlie Post, who was a local family physician …
Sweat And Smiles
By KimberMarie Faircloth for Island Eye News Sweat and smiles abound on the chilly morning of the 34th Annual Charlie Post Classic 15k/5k. Organized by the Charleston Running Club, the Classic had runners weaving around the scenic and well-known roads of Sullivan’s Island. In honor of Dr. Charlie Post, who was a local family physician …View full post
Fugitive Wanted For Sword Assault Found On Isle Of Palms
By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer Photos by Mic Smith A man wanted for allegedly assaulting two victims with a “katana like sword” during a December meeting on Daniel Island was arrested Jan. 25 at an Isle of Palms residence by U.S. Marshals and Berkeley County Sheriff’s detectives. However, he was released …View full post
Magnolia Offering Two Internships To French Gardens
By Herb Frazier for Island Eye News Magnolia Plantation and Gardens near Charleston, S.C., is accepting applications for two horticulture internships at French gardens in the summer of 2017. The program is open to college students who are American citizens enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year horticulture or landscape architecture program at a U.S. …View full post
Fugitive Wanted for Sword Assault Arrested on Isle Of Palms
By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer Photos by Mic Smith A man wanted for allegedly assaulting two victims with a “katana like sword” during a December meeting in Charleston was arrested Wednesday morning at an Isle of Palms residence by U.S. Marshals and Berkeley County Sheriff’s detectives. A warrant identified the arrested …View full post
Art Appreciation: The Luminous Pastel Painting
By Julie Cook for Island Eye News When many people hear the word “pastel,” soft pale colors come to mind. However, in the art world, pastel refers to an art medium that is brilliant in color used to create luminous works of art with a velvety, buttery surface. Often visitors in the gallery are pleasantly …View full post