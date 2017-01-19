Message From The Mayor Of Sullivan’s Island: January 2017

Cornmeal Waffles

Satisfy Your Hunger With Warm Winter Waffles

Jimmy Ward and Glenn Orange

The Crabpot Players Successful Return

(Photo of Parrot Beak Lotus by Padeia)

Time For Dreaming

Isle of Palms mayor candidate Jimmy Carroll

Carroll Declares Candidacy To Be Isle Of Palms Mayor

Jan 19 2017

Message From The Mayor Of Sullivan’s Island: January 2017

Jan 19 2017

Satisfy Your Hunger With Warm Winter Waffles

Cornmeal Waffles

Jan 18 2017

The Crabpot Players Successful Return

Jimmy Ward and Glenn Orange

Jan 18 2017

Time For Dreaming

(Photo of Parrot Beak Lotus by Padeia)

Jan 17 2017

Carroll Declares Candidacy To Be Isle Of Palms Mayor

Isle of Palms mayor candidate Jimmy Carroll

Jan 17 2017

Honoring A Local Marine

PASCAGOULA, Miss. - The future USS RALPH JOHNSON (DDG 114) was launched at the Huntington Ingalls Industries shipyard Dec. 12. The ship, a Flight IIA destroyer, will be equipped with Aegis Baseline 9 which incorporates Integrated Air and Missile Defense and enhanced Ballistic Missile Defense capabilities. DDG 51 class ships are integral players in global maritime security, engaging in air, undersea, surface, strike and ballistic missile defense. (Photo courtesy of Huntington Ingalls Industries).

By Kayla Good for Island Eye News Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus today announced that the city of Charleston, South Carolina, will serve as the commissioning site for the future USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). The ship is named for Marine Pfc. Ralph Henry Johnson, a native of Charleston, who posthumously received the Medal …

Jan 14 2017

Citadel’s New Nursing Department Made Possible By Swain Family

David Swain, Citadel Class of 1980

By Kim Keelor for Island Eye News The Citadel’s new Swain Department of Nursing is being established through the generosity of a gift from the Swain family, which has been a part of The Citadel family for decades. The seven-figure gift was initiated by brothers David C. Swain, Jr., Citadel Class of 1980, and his …

Jan 14 2017

Letter To The Editor: Addressing Our Council Grinches

Dear Editor, Your Beach Renourishment assessment, levied by the Wild Dunes Community Association is unfair. I doubt that any resident of the IOP is against renourishing our beach but the cost should be shared by every property owner on the Island. Why are the property owners of Wild Dunes singled out for such an expensive …

Jan 13 2017

Seasons Of The South: Marilyn’s Sausage And Biscuit Pinwheels

“My mother always made these on Christmas morning when we were growing up. We always added a smear of grape jelly. The muscadine butter is a twist on that classic sausage biscuit with grape jelly.”

By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News My mother always made these on Christmas morning when we were growing up. We always added a smear of grape jelly. The muscadine butter is a twist on that classic sausage biscuit with grape jelly. SAUSAGE AND BISCUIT PINWHEELS Makes about 20 pinwheels Ingredients 1 batch of biscuit …

Jan 11 2017

Islanders Enjoying The Arts

Batik by Mary Edna Fraser IMG_0372

By Amy Mercer for Island Eye News Dewees Island is home to avid naturalists and environmentally conscious people who are drawn to island because of its natural beauty. The 3-mile island also boasts a community of creatives including painters, writers, woodworkers, quilters, musicians, vocalists, historians, museum curators, professors, calligraphers and of course photographers. The Huyler …

