Jan 14 2017

Citadel’s New Nursing Department Made Possible By Swain Family

David Swain, Citadel Class of 1980

By Kim Keelor for Island Eye News The Citadel’s new Swain Department of Nursing is being established through the generosity of a gift from the Swain family, which has been a part of The Citadel family for decades. The seven-figure gift was initiated by brothers David C. Swain, Jr., Citadel Class of 1980, and his …

Jan 14 2017

Letter To The Editor: Addressing Our Council Grinches

Dear Editor, Your Beach Renourishment assessment, levied by the Wild Dunes Community Association is unfair. I doubt that any resident of the IOP is against renourishing our beach but the cost should be shared by every property owner on the Island. Why are the property owners of Wild Dunes singled out for such an expensive …

Jan 13 2017

Seasons Of The South: Marilyn’s Sausage And Biscuit Pinwheels

“My mother always made these on Christmas morning when we were growing up. We always added a smear of grape jelly. The muscadine butter is a twist on that classic sausage biscuit with grape jelly.”

By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News My mother always made these on Christmas morning when we were growing up. We always added a smear of grape jelly. The muscadine butter is a twist on that classic sausage biscuit with grape jelly. SAUSAGE AND BISCUIT PINWHEELS Makes about 20 pinwheels Ingredients 1 batch of biscuit …

Jan 11 2017

Islanders Enjoying The Arts

Batik by Mary Edna Fraser IMG_0372

By Amy Mercer for Island Eye News Dewees Island is home to avid naturalists and environmentally conscious people who are drawn to island because of its natural beauty. The 3-mile island also boasts a community of creatives including painters, writers, woodworkers, quilters, musicians, vocalists, historians, museum curators, professors, calligraphers and of course photographers. The Huyler …

Jan 11 2017

Charleston County Parks Staff Member Wins Environmental Award

image004

By Sarah Reynolds for Island Eye News Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) staff member Mark Madden was presented with the 2015 South Carolina Environmental Awareness Award on Dec. 5. This award recognizes outstanding contributions made toward the protection, conservation and improvement of South Carolina’s natural resources. Madden is the interpretation and stewardship manager …

Jan 11 2017

Wandering Upstate Elk Finds New Home

The now-infamous wandering elk that visited rural neighborhoods in the Upstate of South Carolina during November has found a new home as part of an exhibit of Colonial-era wildlife at the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site. It is being held temporarily in a quarantine pen until SCPRT officials determine it can be safely released into the “Animal Forest” at CTL. (Photo courtesy SCDNR)

By David Lucas for Island Eye News  After efforts to encourage the now-infamous “Upstate S.C. Elk” to return to its home herd in North Carolina proved unsuccessful, the animal has been relocated to the S.C Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site, where it will become a part of the …

Jan 10 2017

Crabpot Players Return To The Windjammer

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor Join a cast of professional actors and local residents as they lead the audience through a meeting at the Cattleman’s Hotel where Bradleyville’s ‘good ole boys’ meet to carry on a tradition of patriotism and racial purity. In reality, the meetings are just an opportunity for the members …

Jan 09 2017

Landowners Give To The Community

(Photo by Catherine Main)

By Alison Geer for Island Eye News Landowners of a unique property on Sullivan’s Island recently made a gift of conservation as well as a gift for low-income housing. They donated a conservation easement on this beachfront tract to the East Cooper Land Trust. Executive Director Catherine Main said, “This project is an unprecedented approach …

Jan 06 2017

Polar Bear Plunge 2017

Charge!

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor Photos by Steve Rosamilia The 22nd annual Polar Bear Plunge was a blur of costumed bodies (cows, superheroes Princess Leia and more!) who enjoyed the event despite the dreary weather. Participants started to gather as early as 10 a.m. and crowds steadily increased until the ten second countdown, led …

Jan 05 2017

Enjoy A Symphony Of Oysters

Sue Chadwick and Michele Powell enjoy the party. (Photo by Steve Rosamilia)

By Nadja Vandenberg for Island Eye News Love oysters? Then you don’t want to miss the F.T Stack Memorial Oyster Roast on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the best oysters and views in town. The event was renamed two years ago in memory of Francis Thomas “Bud” Stack who passed away in February 2015—just a few …

