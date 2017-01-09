By Alison Geer for Island Eye News Landowners of a unique property on Sullivan’s Island recently made a gift of conservation as well as a gift for low-income housing. They donated a conservation easement on this beachfront tract to the East Cooper Land Trust. Executive Director Catherine Main said, “This project is an unprecedented approach …
Landowners Give To The Community
By Alison Geer for Island Eye News Landowners of a unique property on Sullivan’s Island recently made a gift of conservation as well as a gift for low-income housing. They donated a conservation easement on this beachfront tract to the East Cooper Land Trust. Executive Director Catherine Main said, “This project is an unprecedented approach …View full post
Polar Bear Plunge 2017
By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor Photos by Steve Rosamilia The 22nd annual Polar Bear Plunge was a blur of costumed bodies (cows, superheroes Princess Leia and more!) who enjoyed the event despite the dreary weather. Participants started to gather as early as 10 a.m. and crowds steadily increased until the ten second countdown, led …View full post
Enjoy A Symphony Of Oysters
By Nadja Vandenberg for Island Eye News Love oysters? Then you don’t want to miss the F.T Stack Memorial Oyster Roast on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the best oysters and views in town. The event was renamed two years ago in memory of Francis Thomas “Bud” Stack who passed away in February 2015—just a few …View full post
Sullivan’s Island Council Plans For The Future
By Amy Mercer, Editor for Island Eye News The final town council meeting for 2016 took place on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Councilmembers unanimously approved all 5 action items. Mayor O’Neil started off by offering a public acknowledgement of appreciation for the Thanksgiving luncheon that was provided to the staff by a group of residents. The …View full post
East Cooper Meals On Wheels Hosts Annual Oyster Roast
By Kim Sawyer for Island Eye News With three very successful years of this event under its belt, East Cooper Meals on Wheels will hold its 4th Annual Oyster Roast on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Palmetto Islands County Park. The event has been sponsored by Royall ACE Hardware. Noisy Oyster will supply the oysters. In …View full post